3-5 Day Cruises

Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Sapphire Princess

5 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit

4 Night
Airlie BeachDetails

1,126 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

4 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,684 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Quantum of the Seas
Quantum of the Seas
Quantum of the Seas

3 Night
Weekday Getaway CruiseDetails

480 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Explorer

4 Night
Sea Break 4 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Explorer

4 Night
Sea Break 4 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Splendor

4 Night
Moreton IslandDetails

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess

3 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,031 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Splendor

3 Night
GetawayDetails

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Adventure

3 Night
Sea Break 3 NightsDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess

3 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Splendor

4 Night
50th Birthday Sailing - 4-day Moreton IsDetails

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Adventure

3 Night
Sea Break 3 NightsDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Encounter

4 Night
Sea Break 4 NightsDetails

Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Explorer

3 Night
Sea Break 3 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess

5 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess

5 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Spirit

3 Night
GetawayDetails

1,126 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse

5 Night
Sydney & Tasmania CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Explorer

4 Night
Sea Break 4 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Majestic Princess

4 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

444 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess

4 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ovation of the Seas

4 Night
East Coast Short Break CruiseDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

5 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Explorer

3 Night
Sea Break 3 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3-5 Day Cruise Reviews

lovely ship - perfect trip

In May 2018 we were able to travel with the wonderful "Running on Waves" and are still completely thrilled. As experienced cruisers, we were very excited about this ship, which was still relatively unknown at this... Read More
User Avatar
Meereskreuzer

A perfect trip on the American Countess

Although my wife and I are seasoned travelers, we were delighted at the opportunity to take our first-ever cruise on AQSC’s newest jewel to her crown: the American Countess. With high expectations, we embarked in... Read More
User Avatar
Countess Cruiser

A Steamboat Trip to Remember

I am writing to share one of the most enjoyable, relaxing and memorable experiences in years. My wife and I just returned from a week aboard the American Countess, the newest boat of the American Queen Steamboat... Read More
User Avatar
fwrhod01

Exhilarating and Exciting

The American Countess christening cruise was outstanding. It all started with our hotel stay the night before. We were all required to get a COVID test which made us feel much more comfortable about going on a... Read More
User Avatar
gsrhod01

