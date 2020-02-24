  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
20 Day Cruises

Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess

32 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess

25 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Coral Princess

22 Night
World CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess

20 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

20 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess

107 Night
107 Night World CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

28 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Zaandam

128 Night
128-day Grand World VoyageDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sapphire Princess

31 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

60 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Victoria

53 Night
World CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

23 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Encore

21 Night
Panama Canal - Miami Details

191 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam

28 Night
Southern Japan & Russia CollectorDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rotterdam (2021)

28 Night
Baltic Jewels & 150th Anniversary TransatlanticDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Amsterdam

23 Night
Panama CanalDetails

862 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Zuiderdam

35 Night
Hawaii Tahiti & MarquesasDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Diamond Princess

22 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Insignia

20 Night
Panama Canal CruiseDetails

192 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam

28 Night
Far East Discovery & China Explorer CollectorDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Enchanted Princess

21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Encore

21 Night
Repo - Panama Canal Details

191 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Noordam

34 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

788 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Noordam

35 Night
Australia CircumnavigationDetails

788 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Enchanted Princess

20 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
20 Day Cruise Reviews

Great Spirit Service Team and Renovation Despite Unfortunate Pandemic Impact

Overall Summary: - Despite the extraordinary complication noted below, we would be glad to sail on the NCL Spirit in the future. Although we did not visit all ports, we believe this is a great itinerary. -... Read More
User Avatar
SkyeFlyer

An Unexpected Adventure on the High Seas. Never Got to Lima or Machu Picchu

Wow! The Coronavirus caused us to have quite the unexpected journey. Fortunately no one on the ship was infected with the virus. We were sailing to Pisco, Peru on day 18 of our planned 20 day cruise when the captain... Read More
User Avatar
joggerbill1943

Brilliant Crew

Picked cruise for the places it was visiting and price i.e. Caribbean then on to Europe. Unfortunately the cruise was cut short in Antigua due to coronaviras. We spent 11 days at sea due to this but wasn't bored had... Read More
User Avatar
Titch72

Great cruise - even with the impact of the Coronavirus

The biggest take-away from this cruise is to say that if you do take medications, take an extra seven days worth with you. We were lucky and did, which we have done on previous cruises. You never know what may... Read More
User Avatar
kjones121

