16 Day Cruises

Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess

32 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess

25 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Coral Princess

22 Night
World CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess

20 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

20 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess

107 Night
107 Night World CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

28 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Grand Princess

17 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam

128 Night
128-day Grand World VoyageDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess

31 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Victoria

16 Night
World CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ovation of the Seas

19 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

60 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Victoria

53 Night
World CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

23 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Aurora

19 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

269 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jade

18 Night
Europe - Med Egypt & Greek Isles Details

1,925 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Encore

21 Night
Panama Canal - Miami Details

191 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam

17 Night
Panama CanalDetails

862 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam

16 Night
Panama CanalDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

28 Night
Southern Japan & Russia CollectorDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

28 Night
Baltic Jewels & 150th Anniversary TransatlanticDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Encore

18 Night
Panama Canal - Miami Details

191 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam

23 Night
Panama CanalDetails

862 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Royal Princess

16 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Day Cruise Reviews

Amazing experience to Antarctica

We chose to do this cruise because we got a good offer through Chimu and it was a place we had always wanted to see. The ship is very comfortable and spacious. Our cabin on deck 5 was excellent. The bed was... Read More
User Avatar
burradoo

Trip of a lifetime in more ways than one!

It is with some trepidation that my departure date for the Roald Amundsen cruise to Antarctica, Chilean Fjords and the Falklands approached (Feb.2020). This was due to some pretty horrendous reviews (see Cruise... Read More
User Avatar
JeriO

Panama Canal Cruise was a Bucket List High!

My husband and I have been cruising with Royal Caribbean for years. We love the cruise line and have always had a good experience. It was my bucket list item to go on a Panama Canal Cruise. We usually take about one... Read More
User Avatar
Cindy Sea

Suite 9010 - The Cruise That Should Never Have Happened.

28 days from Dubai to Hamburg visiting places I had never been was the mantra for our cruise. We set sail on March 12th 2020, same day I believe the world Pandemic was officially announced. Should MSC have let... Read More
User Avatar
enuf42

