  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

15 Day Cruises

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess

32 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess

25 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Coral Princess

22 Night
World CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess

20 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Murray River Wonders & Kangaroo Island

FREE Inside to Outside Cabin Upgrade

  • Fully escorted tours – Departures from January - March 2022
  • 3nt Murray River paddlewheeler cruise with all meals and sightseeing
  • 4* hotel stays in Adelaide and Kangaroo Island with breakfast
  • All flights, taxes & transfers included - Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Cruising AU

Queen Elizabeth

20 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess

107 Night
107 Night World CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

28 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Grand Princess

17 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Zaandam

128 Night
128-day Grand World VoyageDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sapphire Princess

31 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Victoria

16 Night
World CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ovation of the Seas

19 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

60 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Victoria

53 Night
World CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Emerald Princess

15 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

23 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Aurora

19 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

269 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Norwegian Jade

18 Night
Europe - Med Egypt & Greek Isles Details

1,925 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Encore

21 Night
Panama Canal - Miami Details

191 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Amsterdam

17 Night
Panama CanalDetails

862 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Eurodam

16 Night
Panama CanalDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam

28 Night
Southern Japan & Russia CollectorDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rotterdam (2021)

28 Night
Baltic Jewels & 150th Anniversary TransatlanticDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Encore

18 Night
Panama Canal - Miami Details

191 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Amsterdam

23 Night
Panama CanalDetails

862 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
15 Day Cruise Reviews

Wonderful trip on the American Duchess

This was the first of two cruises on the American Duchess starting in Louisville with the turn around in St Louis then traveling on to Memphis. What a wonderful experience! The trip starts with an overnight stay... Read More
User Avatar
Hdlandshark

Nice Cruise, Great Restaurant

Wanted to see the western coast of India and to travel with friends. Had been on this ship once before (Norway) and liked it. We were in a Celebrity Suite, which is basically just a veranda suite, but has butler... Read More
User Avatar
davidh68

Celebrity Eclipse Review

Loved everything except being away from home for Christmas. New Year's was our best ever. Met wonderful people. Loved the ship. This itinerary was always on our bucket list and it was a wonderful time of... Read More
User Avatar
Silver Syd

SIMPLY OUTSTANDING

I travelled with Ponant to Antarctica in January 2020 with my Son, aboard Le Soleal on the 11 day “Emblematic Antarctica”, this being my first cruise with Ponant. From first contact with Ponant’s... Read More
User Avatar
Richard 1963

Related Cruises

2 Week Cruises to Antarctica

2 Week Cruises to Antarctica

2 Week Cruises to Alaska

2 Week Cruises to Alaska

2 Week Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

2 Week Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

2 Week Cruises to Europe

2 Week Cruises to Europe

2 Week Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

2 Week Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

2 Week Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

2 Week Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

2 Week Cruises to Hawaii

2 Week Cruises to Hawaii

2 Week Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

2 Week Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

2 Week Cruises to South America

2 Week Cruises to South America

2 Week Cruises to Around the World

2 Week Cruises to Around the World

2 Week Cruises to the Middle East

2 Week Cruises to the Middle East

2 Week Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

2 Week Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

2 Week Cruises to Canada & New England

2 Week Cruises to Canada & New England

2 Week Cruises to the Baltic Sea

2 Week Cruises to the Baltic Sea

2 Week Cruises to the South Pacific

2 Week Cruises to the South Pacific

2 Week Cruises to Transpacific

2 Week Cruises to Transpacific

2 Week Cruises to Africa

2 Week Cruises to Africa

2 Week Cruises to Pacific Coastal

2 Week Cruises to Pacific Coastal

2 Week Cruises to Trans-Ocean

2 Week Cruises to Trans-Ocean

2 Week Cruises to the Arctic

2 Week Cruises to the Arctic

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.