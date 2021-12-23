  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

10-14 Day Cruises from Hobart

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Le Laperouse
Le Laperouse
Le Laperouse

10 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Hobart
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

P&O Cruises Go For Gold Sale is on!

Experience A Place Like No Place On Earth

  • Book now with a $1 deposit PP#
  • Get up to $300 onboard spending money per room^
  • Your fare includes accommodation, main meals, entertainment and more!
  • Book today with P&O Assurance to receive maximum flexibility

P&O AU

Related Cruises

10 Day Cruises from Anchorage

10 Day Cruises from Anchorage

95 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Aqaba

10 Day Cruises from Aqaba

70 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Baltimore

10 Day Cruises from Baltimore

379 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Barbados

10 Day Cruises from Barbados

1,721 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Bordeaux

10 Day Cruises from Bordeaux

52 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Boston

10 Day Cruises from Boston

719 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Cairo

10 Day Cruises from Cairo

43 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Cape Town

10 Day Cruises from Cape Town

76 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Copacabana Beach

10 Day Cruises from Copacabana Beach

147 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Dublin

10 Day Cruises from Dublin

328 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

10 Day Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

195 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Lisbon

10 Day Cruises from Lisbon

860 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Greenwich

10 Day Cruises from Greenwich

10 Day Cruises from Bayonne

10 Day Cruises from Bayonne

799 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Palma de Mallorca

10 Day Cruises from Palma de Mallorca

914 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Rotterdam

10 Day Cruises from Rotterdam

140 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Seattle

10 Day Cruises from Seattle

909 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Seward

10 Day Cruises from Seward

203 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Venice

10 Day Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 16th August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.