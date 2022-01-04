  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Romantic & Couples Cruises from Haifa

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Haifa
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Romantic Cruises
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
MSC Lirica
MSC Lirica
MSC Lirica

11 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

264 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride
Star Pride
Star Pride

16 Night
Mediterranean Odyssey 16d Hfa-bcn Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride
Star Pride
Star Pride

8 Night
Icons Of The Ancient World: Greece & Israel 8d Hfa-pir Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica

11 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

5 Star All-Inc NZ Cruise & Auckland Stay

Includes a FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland

  • FREE return flights & taxes
  • 16-night 5* All-inclusive cruise - Save up to $3,000 per couple
  • FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland
  • Departing 4 Jan 2022 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Holidays

Cruise Critic Favorite
Star Legend

16 Night
Mediterranean Odyssey 16d Hfa-bcn Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Star Legend

8 Night
Icons Of The Ancient World: Greece & Israel 8d Hfa-pir Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Magnifica

6 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Luxury Cruises from Haifa

Luxury Cruises from Haifa

169 Reviews
Family Friendly Cruises from Haifa

Family Friendly Cruises from Haifa

169 Reviews
Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Haifa

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Haifa

169 Reviews
Singles Cruises from Haifa

Singles Cruises from Haifa

169 Reviews
Cruises for the Disabled from Haifa

Cruises for the Disabled from Haifa

169 Reviews
Senior Citizen Cruises from Haifa

Senior Citizen Cruises from Haifa

169 Reviews
Fitness & Health Cruises from Haifa

Fitness & Health Cruises from Haifa

169 Reviews
Gourmet Food Cruises from Haifa

Gourmet Food Cruises from Haifa

169 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.