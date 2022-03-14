  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises out of Haifa

Cruises out of Haifa

We found you 28 cruises

MSC Lirica
MSC Lirica

7 Night
Cruise from HaifaDetails

223 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas

6 Night
Cruise from HaifaDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise from HaifaDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas

8 Night
Cruise from HaifaDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Cruise from HaifaDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Cruise from HaifaDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jun 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Cruise from HaifaDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jun 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from HaifaDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Cruise from HaifaDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from HaifaDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from HaifaDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Mar 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Cruise from HaifaDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from HaifaDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Oct 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Cruise from HaifaDetails

215 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Jun 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
19 Night
Cruise from HaifaDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Cruise from HaifaDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Cruise from HaifaDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Cruise from HaifaDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Oct 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Cruise from HaifaDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Oct 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from HaifaDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Cruise from HaifaDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Aug 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from HaifaDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Aug 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Cruise from HaifaDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Cruise from HaifaDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from HaifaDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common Haifa Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Haifa?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Royal Caribbean International and Seabourn Cruise Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Haifa?

Most commonly, cruises from Haifa go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, Europe - Eastern Mediterranean, World Cruise, Mediterranean and Greece.

How many days are cruises from Haifa?

Haifa cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Haifa cost?

Starting at just A$374, choose the perfect cruise from Haifa that fits your traveling desires.

Haifa Cruise Reviews

Perfect Cruise

We landed in Tel Aviv where the company had a bus waiting to take us to Haifa. The ship was beautiful and to me the right size. The room was excellent.... Read More
User Avatar
Barney in CT

Haifa to Miami

After arriving in Tel Aviv we were bused to Haifa to a Dan hotel. For a six star cruise line this was a two star hotel at best.... Read More
User Avatar
avgolfer1

Superlative Experience With A Few Glitches

Pre-Cruise Hotel A pre-cruise one night stay in Haifa was included with our cabin. It was a horrendously long day of flying, and we didn't get to Tel Aviv (airport for Haifa) until 11:00pm.... Read More
User Avatar
BarbarianPaul

Long Detailed Review of the Explorer

We just returned from a 30 night – back-to-back cruise on Explorer (Haifa to Rome and Rome to Miami). The first two weeks were in a F1 suite and the second segment we were in a Grand suite.... Read More
User Avatar
Travelcat2

