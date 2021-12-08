  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises out of Frankfurt

Cruises out of Frankfurt

We found you 32 cruises

River Queen
River Queen

7 Night
Cruise from FrankfurtDetails

49 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
River Princess
River Princess

7 Night
Cruise from FrankfurtDetails

50 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Dec 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Envision
Avalon Envision (Photo: Avalon Waterways)

5 Night
Cruise from FrankfurtDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Dec 16, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Imagery II
Avalon Imagery II

5 Night
Cruise from FrankfurtDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Cruise from FrankfurtDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Night
Cruise from FrankfurtDetails

73 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Dec 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Cruise from FrankfurtDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Oct 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from FrankfurtDetails

73 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from FrankfurtDetails

49 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Cruise from FrankfurtDetails

49 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from FrankfurtDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Cruise from FrankfurtDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Sep 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Cruise from FrankfurtDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Cruise from FrankfurtDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Dec 8, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Cruise from FrankfurtDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Sep 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Cruise from FrankfurtDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Dec 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Cruise from FrankfurtDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Cruise from FrankfurtDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from FrankfurtDetails

49 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from FrankfurtDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Dec 16, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Cruise from FrankfurtDetails

73 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Dec 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from FrankfurtDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Dec 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from FrankfurtDetails

49 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Cruise from FrankfurtDetails

49 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from FrankfurtDetails

49 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common Frankfurt Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Frankfurt?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, Avalon Waterways and U River Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Frankfurt?

Most commonly, cruises from Frankfurt go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All.

How many days are cruises from Frankfurt?

Frankfurt cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

Frankfurt Cruise Reviews

Not as elegant as other Uniworld cruises

Too much time in big cities...Frankfurt, Mainz, Bonn, Cologne, which could have been spent in the Riesling towns on the Moselle All this being said, the service was FANTASTIC.... Read More
User Avatar
Sulli

Beautiful ship, lovely river

Embarkation was easy, and our room was lovely. The shore excursions were more scripted than I usually care for, but for travelers who want to spend less time figuring it out on their own it would be perfect. The... Read More
User Avatar
HAP83

Very pampered

We wanted to experience the Christmas Markets in various cities. Except for the tragedy in Strasbourg, we got our wish. The bus tour to the Black Forest was interesting , but rather long. That was modified from the... Read More
User Avatar
tacoma82

First River Cruise -- Won't Be Our Last!

We had been on large cruise ships before and wanted to try a smaller, river cruise. This cruise did not disappoint. The staff was wonderful and very knowledgeable. The ship was just the right size so you didn't... Read More
User Avatar
ATAGGART

