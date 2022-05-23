  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises out of Anchorage

Cruises out of Anchorage

We found you 31 cruises

Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess TA Listings Page Image

7 Night
Cruise from AnchorageDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Whittier
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Grand Princess
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

7 Night
Cruise from AnchorageDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Whittier
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

7 Night
Cruise from AnchorageDetails

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Radiance of the Seas
Radiance of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

7 Night
Cruise from AnchorageDetails

1,188 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
7 Night
Cruise from AnchorageDetails

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from AnchorageDetails

1,649 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from AnchorageDetails

871 Reviews
Leaving:Whittier
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from AnchorageDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Whittier
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from AnchorageDetails

410 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from AnchorageDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Whittier
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Aug 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from AnchorageDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Whittier
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Jun 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

13 Night
Cruise from AnchorageDetails

203 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Sep 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Cruise from AnchorageDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Sep 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from AnchorageDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Aug 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Cruise from AnchorageDetails

410 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from AnchorageDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from AnchorageDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Whittier
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from AnchorageDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from AnchorageDetails

203 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from AnchorageDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from AnchorageDetails

113 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jun 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from AnchorageDetails

113 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Aug 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from AnchorageDetails

113 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jul 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from AnchorageDetails

113 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Aug 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

16 Night
Cruise from AnchorageDetails

266 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
May 10, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Anchorage Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Anchorage?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Crystal Cruises and Holland America Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Anchorage?

Most commonly, cruises from Anchorage go to exciting destinations such as Alaska, South America, World Cruise and Trans-Ocean.

How many days are cruises from Anchorage?

Anchorage cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Anchorage cost?

Starting at just A$767, choose the perfect cruise from Anchorage that fits your traveling desires.

Anchorage Cruise Reviews

It was our first cruise and we are hooked!

Once we arrived at Anchorage airport, Viking took care of everything from that moment until we boarded our plane for home in Vancouver almost two weeks later (we purchased the post cruise package as well... Read More
User Avatar
cwarizona

Fantastic Sights

After we arrived in Anchorage, we had a two hour bus trip to Seward. The views were amazing! My luggage was already in the room waiting for me as I used the Luggage Forward company.... Read More
User Avatar
voyagerpunaise

It Was A 6-Star Cruise For Us

The night before the cruise we stayed at the Anchorage Hilton (which we enjoyed somewhat less than our stay at the Sheraton Anchorage Hotel & Spa) in a free, pre-cruise package, followed by a bus transfer... Read More
User Avatar
Walk Softly

Wow, a great Cruise; meeting bucket list expectations

We flew into Anchorage with a connection through Atlanta, and straight on to ACH.The flight from from ATL made for a looooong day (7 hours to Anchorage).... Read More
User Avatar
matthewthamm

