12 Day Cruises from Dublin

Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
AmaVenita
AmaVenita
AmaVenita

25 Night
Emerald Ireland With Magnificent Europe 2022Details

Leaving:Dublin
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

14 Night
Norway Intensive VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Murray River Wonders & Kangaroo Island

FREE Inside to Outside Cabin Upgrade

  • Fully escorted tours – Departures from January - March 2022
  • 3nt Murray River paddlewheeler cruise with all meals and sightseeing
  • 4* hotel stays in Adelaide and Kangaroo Island with breakfast
  • All flights, taxes & transfers included - Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Cruising AU

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

