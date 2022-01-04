  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Luxury Cruises from Amsterdam

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Amsterdam
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Luxury Cruises
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Viking Venus
Viking Venus (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Venus

7 Night
Viking Shores & FjordsDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Bach
Crystal Bach (Photo: Crystal River Cruises)
Crystal Bach

10 Night
Enchanting MoselleDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaPrima
AmaPrima
AmaPrima

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Crystal Debussy
Crystal Debussy
Crystal Debussy

7 Night
Christmas Time On The Rhine Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

5 Star All-Inc NZ Cruise & Auckland Stay

Includes a FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland

  • FREE return flights & taxes
  • 16-night 5* All-inclusive cruise - Save up to $3,000 per couple
  • FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland
  • Departing 4 Jan 2022 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Holidays

Azamara Journey

11 Night
Culture & Cuisine VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit

16 Night
Norway Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

21 Night
World CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Azamara Pursuit

11 Night
France Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Mahler

7 Night
Romantic RhineDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Crystal Debussy

7 Night
Romantic RhineDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest

12 Night
Scotland Intensive VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Mahler

7 Night
Christmas Time On The Rhine Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaPrima

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Crystal Mahler

16 Night
Grand Europe Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Seven Seas Navigator

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Marina

26 Night
World CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Mahler

7 Night
Tulips & Windmills Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Crystal Mahler

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
River Queen

7 Night
Holland & Belgium At Tulip Time Details

50 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Crystal Bach

7 Night
Tulips & WindmillsDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Crystal Debussy

10 Night
Rhine Christmas Markets Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Crystal Bach

7 Night
Christmas Time On The Rhine Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Seven Seas Navigator

28 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager

20 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

River Cruises from Amsterdam

River Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
Family Friendly Cruises from Amsterdam

Family Friendly Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Amsterdam

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Amsterdam

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
Singles Cruises from Amsterdam

Singles Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
Cruises for the Disabled from Amsterdam

Cruises for the Disabled from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
Senior Citizen Cruises from Amsterdam

Senior Citizen Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
Fitness & Health Cruises from Amsterdam

Fitness & Health Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
Gourmet Food Cruises from Amsterdam

Gourmet Food Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.