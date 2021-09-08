  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
10 Day Cruises from Amsterdam

Rotterdam (2021)
Artist Rendering of Ryndam, Holland America's forthcoming Pinnacle class cruise ship (Image: Holland America Line)
Rotterdam (2021)

28 Night
Baltic Jewels & 150th Anniversary TransatlanticDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Apex

12 Night
British Isles CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Prima
Norwegian Prima (Image: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Prima

10 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Apex

12 Night
Portugal, Spain & France CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Dawn

10 Night
Europe - British Isles Details

2,840 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Dawn

10 Night
Europe - British Isles Details

2,840 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex

12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Jewel of the Seas

12 Night
Iceland & Ireland CruiseDetails

1,571 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Mahler

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Crystal Mahler

10 Night
Christmas Splendors Of The Rhine & Moselle Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Crystal Mahler

10 Night
Christmas Splendors Of The Rhine & Moselle Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
River Duchess

15 Night
European Jewels Details

47 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
River Duchess

15 Night
European Jewels Details

47 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
River Princess

14 Night
Rhine, Main & Danube Discovery Details

49 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
River Empress

10 Night
Remarkable Rhine & Historic Holland Details

56 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
River Duchess

24 Night
Ultimate European Journey Details

47 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Crystal Debussy

10 Night
Enchanting MoselleDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Viking Hervor

11 Night
Oberammergau,innsbruck & The RhineDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Avalon Illumination

14 Night
Magnificent EuropeDetails

59 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Crystal Debussy

10 Night
Joyful Holidays On The RhineDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Seven Seas Navigator

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

275 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Voyager

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Marina

26 Night
World CruiseDetails

704 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rotterdam (2021)

25 Night
Baltic Jewels & 150th Anniversary TransatlanticDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Scenic Jewel

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

