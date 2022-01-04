  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Luxury Cruises from Copenhagen

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Copenhagen
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Luxury Cruises
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Seabourn Ovation
Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Ovation

21 Night
Baltic Gems & NorwayDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation
Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Ovation

14 Night
North Cape & Majestic FjordsDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend
Star Legend
Star Legend

19 Night
Bejeweled Baltic & Scandinavian Seascapes 19d Cph-lon Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter

10 Night
Russia & The Baltic SeaDetails

262 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

5 Star All-Inc NZ Cruise & Auckland Stay

Includes a FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland

  • FREE return flights & taxes
  • 16-night 5* All-inclusive cruise - Save up to $3,000 per couple
  • FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland
  • Departing 4 Jan 2022 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Holidays

Seabourn Ovation

7 Night
The Baltic & St PetersburgDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

7 Night
Gems Of The Low CountriesDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

21 Night
Scandinavian Gems & St. PetersburgDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Crystal Symphony

11 Night
Northern Europe Embrace & The Military TattooDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest

12 Night
Baltic & St. Pete VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony

12 Night
Accent On The BalticDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

15 Night
Scenic Scandinavia And The Baltics Best 15d Cph-sto Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Moon

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Le Champlain

7 Night
Baltic Sea CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Marina

22 Night
World CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit

12 Night
Baltic & Amsterdam VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit

10 Night
St. Pete & The Baltic VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

8 Night
Norways Famous Fjords 8d Cph-cph Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Moon

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Moon

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Spirit

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Spirit

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Spirit

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Family Friendly Cruises from Copenhagen

Family Friendly Cruises from Copenhagen

1,233 Reviews
Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Copenhagen

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Copenhagen

1,233 Reviews
Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Copenhagen

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Copenhagen

1,233 Reviews
Singles Cruises from Copenhagen

Singles Cruises from Copenhagen

1,233 Reviews
Cruises for the Disabled from Copenhagen

Cruises for the Disabled from Copenhagen

1,233 Reviews
Senior Citizen Cruises from Copenhagen

Senior Citizen Cruises from Copenhagen

1,233 Reviews
Fitness & Health Cruises from Copenhagen

Fitness & Health Cruises from Copenhagen

1,233 Reviews
Gourmet Food Cruises from Copenhagen

Gourmet Food Cruises from Copenhagen

1,233 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.