  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruises for the Disabled from Colon

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Colon (Cristobal)
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Cruises for the Disabled
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

9 Night
Panama Canal-panama City Details

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

9 Night
Panama Canal-panama City Details

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

9 Night
Panama Canal-panama City Details

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

10 Night
Panama Canal-panama City Details

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

5 Star All-Inc NZ Cruise & Auckland Stay

Includes a FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland

  • FREE return flights & taxes
  • 16-night 5* All-inclusive cruise - Save up to $3,000 per couple
  • FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland
  • Departing 4 Jan 2022 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Holidays

Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Jewel

9 Night
Panama Canal-panama City Details

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Jewel

8 Night
Panama Canal-panama City Details

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jewel

8 Night
Panama Canal-panama City Details

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Luxury Cruises from Colon

Luxury Cruises from Colon

487 Reviews
Family Friendly Cruises from Colon

Family Friendly Cruises from Colon

487 Reviews
Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Colon

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Colon

487 Reviews
Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Colon

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Colon

487 Reviews
Singles Cruises from Colon

Singles Cruises from Colon

487 Reviews
Senior Citizen Cruises from Colon

Senior Citizen Cruises from Colon

487 Reviews
Fitness & Health Cruises from Colon

Fitness & Health Cruises from Colon

487 Reviews
Gourmet Food Cruises from Colon

Gourmet Food Cruises from Colon

487 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.