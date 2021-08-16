  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
7 Day Cruises from Budapest

AmaVenita
AmaVenita
AmaVenita

11 Night
Balkan Gems With Transylvania & Bucharest 2021Details

Leaving:Budapest
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)

7 Night
Balkan Gems 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris
Travelmarvel's new Contemporary Class river cruise vessels (Image: Travelmavel)
Travelmarvel Polaris

14 Night
European Gems Budapest To Amsterdam 2021Details

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaVenita
AmaVenita
AmaVenita

14 Night
Voyage Through The Balkans 2021Details

Leaving:Budapest
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Star

10 Night
Danube Explorer With PragueDetails

127 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Jade

10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With PragueDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Luna

7 Night
Danube ExplorerDetails

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Opal

10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With PragueDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaVenita

17 Night
Magnificent Europe Budapest To Paris 2022Details

Leaving:Budapest
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaReina (APT)

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Budapest To Amsterdam 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaReina (APT)

17 Night
Magnificent Europe Budapest To Paris 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Destiny

10 Night
Danube Delights With PragueDetails

76 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Jasper

17 Night
Christmas Markets With ParisDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Sun

7 Night
Delights Of The DanubeDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Impression

15 Night
Magnificent Rivers Of EuropeDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Impression

11 Night
The Blue Danube Discovery With 2 Nights In Budape...Details

67 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaLea

7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Impression

7 Night
Danube Dreams Details

67 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Idi

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Bragi

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

126 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Envision

7 Night
A Taste Of The Danube With 2 Nights In Budapest &...Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Artistry II

8 Night
Danube Symphony With 1 Night In Budapest & 2 Nigh...Details

61 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaLea

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The DanubeDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Ravel

7 Night
Delightful Danube Christmas Details

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
AmaSonata

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
