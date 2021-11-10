  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Cruises out of Budapest

Cruises out of Budapest

We found you 337 cruises

AmaViola
AmaViola

7 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaViola
AmaViola

7 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaViola
AmaViola

7 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
AmaViola
AmaViola

7 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

29-Day Atlantic Natural Wonders Cruise

  • Majestic fjords, breathtaking vistas, and coastal gems on a new ship
  • Including 19 tours, specialty dining, drinks with meals, wifi and more
  • Book risk-free by 24 December to save up to $2,800 per couple*
  • NO KIDS | NO CASINOS | ALL VERANDA STATEROOMS | SMALL MODERN SHIPS

Viking Cruises Australia (CC)

10 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Sep 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

17 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

126 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jun 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Nov 10, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

19 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

19 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

19 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

59 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Sep 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jul 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Oct 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jul 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from BudapestDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jul 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Budapest Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Budapest?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Viking River Cruises, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection and Avalon Waterways.

What cruise trip options do I have from Budapest?

Most commonly, cruises from Budapest go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All.

How many days are cruises from Budapest?

Budapest cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

Budapest Cruise Reviews

Thank you Ama Waterways

We have such memories of Budapest, Bratislava, Vienna, Durnstein, Grein Castle, Mondsee, Salzburg, Passau, Vilshofen, all the awe inspiring cathedrals, and beautiful scenery we saw.... Read More
User Avatar
bburger62

Covid Cruising on the Danube

We just got off an amazing cruise on the Danube departing from Budapest on August 30 to Vilshofen, Germany, September 6. There were 32 passengers with 34 staff.... Read More
User Avatar
JMichigan

First River Cruise!

We stayed 2 days in Budapest (wonderful!), then 7 days cruising then short bus ride to Prague for the post cruise. We enjoyed it very much. Nice room, Great service. Good food.... Read More
User Avatar
CocoDuke2018

Very enjoyable cruise

We did not get to see Budapest since they stopped issuing quarantine waivers about a week before we sailed. Two days after we arrived that policy was rescinded.... Read More
User Avatar
Eaton Out

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aqaba

Cruises from Aqaba

70 Reviews
Cruises from Auckland

Cruises from Auckland

414 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen

Cruises from Bergen

714 Reviews
Cruises from Brisbane

Cruises from Brisbane

241 Reviews
Cruises from Buenos Aires

Cruises from Buenos Aires

280 Reviews
Cruises from Cannes

Cruises from Cannes

537 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul

Cruises from Istanbul

405 Reviews
Cruises from Moscow

Cruises from Moscow

36 Reviews
Cruises from Naples

Cruises from Naples

1,530 Reviews
Cruises from Paris

Cruises from Paris

219 Reviews
Cruises from Le Havre

Cruises from Le Havre

362 Reviews
Cruises from Prague

Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik

Cruises from Reykjavik

139 Reviews
Cruises from Seattle

Cruises from Seattle

913 Reviews
Cruises from St. Thomas

Cruises from St. Thomas

5,070 Reviews
Cruises from Stockholm

Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
Cruises from Tampa

Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
Cruises from Whittier

Cruises from Whittier

68 Reviews
Cruises from Cozumel

Cruises from Cozumel

7,477 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.