Cruises out of Boston

Cruises out of Boston

We found you 29 cruises

Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

6 Night
Cruise from BostonDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit

10 Night
Cruise from BostonDetails

2,333 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Sep 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Zaandam
Zaandam Cabins

7 Night
Cruise from BostonDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Zaandam
Zaandam Cabins

16 Night
Cruise from BostonDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jul 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
35 Night
Cruise from BostonDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jul 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
11 Night
Cruise from BostonDetails

2,333 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Cruise from BostonDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Cruise from BostonDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
11 Night
Cruise from BostonDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Oct 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
24 Night
Cruise from BostonDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Aug 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
12 Night
Cruise from BostonDetails

2,333 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Sep 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
12 Night
Cruise from BostonDetails

2,333 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Cruise from BostonDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Cruise from BostonDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
15 Night
Cruise from BostonDetails

192 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Nov 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Cruise from BostonDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
12 Night
Cruise from BostonDetails

2,333 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Cruise from BostonDetails

2,295 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Cruise from BostonDetails

2,295 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
11 Night
Cruise from BostonDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Oct 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Cruise from BostonDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
11 Night
Cruise from BostonDetails

192 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Cruise from BostonDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Cruise from BostonDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
11 Night
Cruise from BostonDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Aug 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Common Boston Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Boston?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line and Norwegian Cruise Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Boston?

Most commonly, cruises from Boston go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Bermuda, World Cruise and Canada & New England.

How many days are cruises from Boston?

Boston cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Boston cost?

Starting at just A$905, choose the perfect cruise from Boston that fits your traveling desires.

Boston Cruise Reviews

A Fabulous Time Amid the Chaos!

Ended up in Portland the very last day only to catch an early morning bus to Boston to catch our flight home.... Read More
User Avatar
Tennis Addict11

First Time Luxury and Crystal Cruiser During a Pandemic

We often cruise out of Boston, no flying, and couldn’t resist this last minute offer close to home.... Read More
User Avatar
JCMass.

Frustrating, but Still Pleasant Trip

At the same time, it was pleasant because of the places we visited (from Boston to Bar Harbor), the small size of the ship and the lengths that the crew on board went to make lemonade out of lemons.... Read More
User Avatar
TheNancys

NCL needs to update cruising

I love to cruise, have always gone on NCL, they leave out of Boston, which is great, but my complaints are always the same: cabins too small, bad poop odor in halls.... Read More
User Avatar
000

