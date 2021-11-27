  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
12 Day Cruises from Florida

Norwegian Encore
Norwegian Encore (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Encore

21 Night
Panama Canal - Miami Details

191 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Encore
Norwegian Encore (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Encore

18 Night
Panama Canal - Miami Details

191 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Island Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess

16 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchanted Princess

20 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam

128 Night
128-day Grand World VoyageDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Constellation

15 Night
15nt Azores & Spain Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

12 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,127 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
Tropical / Southern CaribbeanDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oosterdam

31 Night
Panama Canal Inca & South America DiscoveryDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam

14 Night
Southern CaribbeanDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection

14 Night
Canary Islands, Spain & ItalyDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchanted Princess

20 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchanted Princess

20 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam

74 Night
Grand South America & Antarctica VoyageDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchanted Princess

25 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

14 Night
Stars Over The Azores 14d Mia-lis Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Shadow

19 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

266 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Riviera

17 Night
World CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Navigator

30 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

275 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Voyager

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Freedom

16 Night
Carnival Journeys - Panama CanalDetails

1,286 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Armonia

12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

379 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam

14 Night
Tropical / Eastern CaribbeanDetails

862 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
