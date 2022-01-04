  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Senior Cruises from Tanah Ampo

Cancellation Information

Tanah Ampo
Senior Cruises
Cancellation Information
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony

14 Night
Ancient Cultures & Modern WondersDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse
Silver Muse
Silver Muse

15 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow (Photo: Silversea)
Silver Shadow

18 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Clipper
Star Clipper
Star Clipper

7 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Sojourn

30 Night
Indonesian Gems & The SeychellesDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse

13 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Spirit

16 Night
Australia & Indonesia Encounter 16d Boa-cns Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Clipper

14 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Clipper

7 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

