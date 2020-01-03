  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruises out of New York

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
New York - All
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Coral Princess

34 Night
Cruise from New YorkDetails

1,031 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Adventure of the Seas
Adventure of the Seas
Adventure of the Seas

9 Night
Cruise from New YorkDetails

2,269 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Cruise from New YorkDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise from New YorkDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Drinks Ahoy!

Premium Drinks Package included in your fare!

  • P&O Cruises Drinks Ahoy Sale is here!
  • Premium Drinks Package included on cruises 7 nights or more^
  • Book now with a $49 deposit PP#
  • Book now at pocruises.com.au ^#T&Cs Apply

P&O Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

39 Night
Cruise from New YorkDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Epic

15 Night
Cruise from New YorkDetails

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

12 Night
Cruise from New YorkDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Caribbean Princess

10 Night
Cruise from New YorkDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Anthem of the Seas

11 Night
Cruise from New YorkDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

118 Night
Cruise from New YorkDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Cruise from New YorkDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Magic

4 Night
Cruise from New YorkDetails

1,404 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Beyond

9 Night
Cruise from New YorkDetails

Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Navigator

10 Night
Cruise from New YorkDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Octantis

12 Night
Cruise from New YorkDetails

Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Carnival Magic

6 Night
Cruise from New YorkDetails

1,404 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Octantis

9 Night
Cruise from New YorkDetails

Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Crystal Serenity

7 Night
Cruise from New YorkDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Serenity

8 Night
Cruise from New YorkDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Serenity

8 Night
Cruise from New YorkDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Serenity

7 Night
Cruise from New YorkDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Serenity

8 Night
Cruise from New YorkDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Serenity

8 Night
Cruise from New YorkDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Magic

7 Night
Cruise from New YorkDetails

1,404 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Magic

9 Night
Cruise from New YorkDetails

1,404 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
New York Cruise Reviews

Blissfull experience

We chose the bliss out of New York City as a vacation from winter in New England. Excellent activities staff. Daily Zumba type class each morning with different staff members.... Read More
User Avatar
cementhands

From rainy New York to the Caribbean sunshine

We j had just two days in New York but seemed to pack in a lot of sightseeing during this flying visit; including a 5 hour ‘New York at Night’ guided tour on the day we arrived.... Read More
User Avatar
Jasmine6

Gorgeous ship

I really love the luxury of not having to fly to go on a cruise, New York is an hour and a half away and I am grateful that NCL has ships sailing from NYC port.... Read More
User Avatar
dianneace

Family cruise with teenage son

We chose the cruise as we stayed in New York for a few days and were drawn to the itinerary and wanted sail out of New York.... Read More
User Avatar
Mike.S

Related Cruises

Cruises from Amsterdam

Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
Cruises from Piraeus

Cruises from Piraeus

1,365 Reviews
Cruises from Barbados

Cruises from Barbados

1,718 Reviews
Cruises from Barcelona

Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
Cruises from Budapest

Cruises from Budapest

446 Reviews
Cruises from Copenhagen

Cruises from Copenhagen

1,233 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,214 Reviews
Cruises from Southampton

Cruises from Southampton

1,060 Reviews
Cruises from Miami

Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
Cruises from Port Canaveral

Cruises from Port Canaveral

2,450 Reviews
Cruises from Rome

Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
Cruises from Sydney

Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
Cruises from Tahiti

Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews
Cruises from Venice

Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
Cruises from London

Cruises from London

Cruises from Florida

Cruises from Florida

Cruises from the East Coast

Cruises from the East Coast

Cruises from the West Coast

Cruises from the West Coast

Cruises from California

Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 16th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.