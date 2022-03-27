No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

Book risk-free by 24 December to save up to $2,800 per couple*

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

Starting at just A$647, choose the perfect cruise from New York that fits your traveling desires.

How much do cruises from New York cost?

New York cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How many days are cruises from New York?

Most commonly, cruises from New York go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - British Isles & Western, U.S.A., Bahamas and Bermuda.

What cruise trip options do I have from New York?

It was exciting news when NCL announced a return to New York with weekly trips to Bermuda....

We chose this cruise because we live in Buffalo New York and we could drive to New Jersey to disembark after 15 months of not sailing....

The Hudson River Cruise started in New York City on October 9, 2021. This was our first trip out of state in 19 months because of COVID 19....

We also had NCL book the flights to and from our home location to New York for us....

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th October 2021 .