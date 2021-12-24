  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises out of Cape Liberty

Cruises out of Cape Liberty

We found you 35 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Adventure of the Seas
Adventure of the Seas

9 Night
Cruise from Cape LibertyDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

11 Night
Cruise from Cape LibertyDetails

2,725 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

9 Night
Cruise from Cape LibertyDetails

2,725 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Oasis of the Seas
Oasis of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise from Cape LibertyDetails

3,651 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
12 Night
Cruise from Cape LibertyDetails

2,333 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Cape LibertyDetails

2,725 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Cape LibertyDetails

2,725 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 24, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from Cape LibertyDetails

2,725 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from Cape LibertyDetails

2,725 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from Cape LibertyDetails

Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from Cape LibertyDetails

2,725 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from Cape LibertyDetails

2,725 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Cape LibertyDetails

2,725 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Cape LibertyDetails

2,725 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from Cape LibertyDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Cape LibertyDetails

2,333 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from Cape LibertyDetails

2,333 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Cruise from Cape LibertyDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Cruise from Cape LibertyDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Cruise from Cape LibertyDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Cruise from Cape LibertyDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from Cape LibertyDetails

2,725 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from Cape LibertyDetails

3,651 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Cape LibertyDetails

2,725 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Cruise from Cape LibertyDetails

3,651 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jun 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Cape Liberty Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Cape Liberty?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean International.

What cruise trip options do I have from Cape Liberty?

Most commonly, cruises from Cape Liberty go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Bahamas, Bermuda, Caribbean - All and Caribbean - Eastern.

How many days are cruises from Cape Liberty?

Cape Liberty cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Cape Liberty cost?

Starting at just A$647, choose the perfect cruise from Cape Liberty that fits your traveling desires.

