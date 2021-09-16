  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
11 Day Cruises from Dover

Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Coral Princess

55 Night
World CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony

11 Night
Old World Joie De VivreDetails

316 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting
Star Legend

21 Night
Monet, Matisse & Picasso: Trail Of Artistes 21d Lo...Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Disney Magic
Disney Magic
Disney Magic

11 Night
Northern Europe Cruise From Dover Ending In Copen...Details

469 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

28 Night
Seafarers Passage To Mediterranean JewelsDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

21 Night
Seafarers Path & Spanish MagicDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

21 Night
Europe & Mediterranean AutumnDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

14 Night
Jewels Of The National TrustsDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

14 Night
Path Of Ancient SeafarersDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Midnatsol

14 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Midnatsol

14 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Midnatsol

14 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess

21 Night
World CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Coral Princess

57 Night
World CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Midnatsol

14 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Quest

24 Night
Route Of The VikingsDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Quest

36 Night
New World Exploration I IDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Coral Princess

55 Night
World CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

11 Night
Cruising On The Atlantic Coast 11c Lon-lis Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

23 Night
Irish Hills, Scottish Whisky & French Bordeaux 23d...Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Disney Magic

12 Night
Westbound Transatlantic Cruise From Dover Ending...Details

469 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Pride

12 Night
Western Europe CruiseDetails

1,533 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Pride

12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,533 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Pride

12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,533 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Pride

12 Night
Iceland & British Isles CruiseDetails

1,533 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.