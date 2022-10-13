  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Luxury Cruises from Haiphong

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Le Laperouse
Le Laperouse
Le Laperouse

10 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Hanoi
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

P&O Cruises Go For Gold Sale is on!

Experience A Place Like No Place On Earth

  • Book now with a $1 deposit PP#
  • Get up to $300 onboard spending money per room^
  • Your fare includes accommodation, main meals, entertainment and more!
  • Book today with P&O Assurance to receive maximum flexibility

P&O AU

Related Cruises

River Cruises from Haiphong

River Cruises from Haiphong

75 Reviews
Family Friendly Cruises from Haiphong

Family Friendly Cruises from Haiphong

75 Reviews
Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Haiphong

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Haiphong

75 Reviews
Senior Citizen Cruises from Haiphong

Senior Citizen Cruises from Haiphong

75 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 16th August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.