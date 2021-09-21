  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

15 Day Cruises from Venice

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
MSC Opera
MSC Opera
MSC Opera

18 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

292 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Costa Deliziosa
Costa Deliziosa (Photo: Costa Cruises)
Costa Deliziosa

126 Night
126 Night Round World CruiseDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Wind Surf
Wind Surf
Wind Surf

18 Night
Cultures & Charms Of Italy & Croatia 18d Vce-cvv Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

28 Night
Mediterranean Romance & Spanish FarewellDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Murray River Wonders & Kangaroo Island

FREE Inside to Outside Cabin Upgrade

  • Fully escorted tours – Departures from January - March 2022
  • 3nt Murray River paddlewheeler cruise with all meals and sightseeing
  • 4* hotel stays in Adelaide and Kangaroo Island with breakfast
  • All flights, taxes & transfers included - Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Cruising AU

Viking Jupiter

21 Night
Antiquities Of The MediterraneanDetails

261 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

17 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Mariner

15 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Seven Seas Mariner

29 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

19 Night
Adriatic & Aegean Sea Adventures 19d Vce-pir Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

19 Night
Adriatic & Aegean Sea Adventures 19d Vce-pir Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Eurodam

27 Night
Mediterranean Romance & Spanish FarewellDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Lirica

17 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

223 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nautica

17 Night
World CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Oosterdam

24 Night
Adriatic Dream & Greek OdysseyDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Quest

21 Night
Jewels Of The Venetian EmpireDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Volendam

28 Night
Holy Land Ancient Kingdoms & Adriatic ExplorerDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Oosterdam

19 Night
Best Of The Adriatic SeaDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam

19 Night
Mediterranean Empires & Greek EnchantmentDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Costa Deliziosa

127 Night
127 Night Round World CruiseDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Wind Surf

15 Night
Italian Trio 15d Vce-bcn Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

18 Night
Cultures & Charms Of Italy & Croatia 18d Vce-cvv Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Encore

21 Night
Aegean Isles & GreeceDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

23 Night
Riviera Rhapsody 23d Vce-lis Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Opera

20 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

292 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Sinfonia

24 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

693 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

2 Week Cruises from Abu Dhabi

2 Week Cruises from Abu Dhabi

155 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Piraeus

2 Week Cruises from Piraeus

1,365 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

2 Week Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

241 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Buenos Aires

2 Week Cruises from Buenos Aires

280 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Cairns

2 Week Cruises from Cairns

150 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Callao

2 Week Cruises from Callao

106 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Honolulu

2 Week Cruises from Honolulu

735 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Kiel

2 Week Cruises from Kiel

50 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Southampton

2 Week Cruises from Southampton

1,060 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

2 Week Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

677 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Miami

2 Week Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Reykjavik

2 Week Cruises from Reykjavik

137 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Rome

2 Week Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from San Juan

2 Week Cruises from San Juan

4,267 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Seattle

2 Week Cruises from Seattle

908 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Singapore

2 Week Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from St. Maarten

2 Week Cruises from St. Maarten

5,154 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from Adelaide

2 Week Cruises from Adelaide

96 Reviews
2 Week Cruises from California

2 Week Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.