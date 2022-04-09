  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises out of Venice

Cruises out of Venice

We found you 274 cruises

Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

10 Night
Cruise from VeniceDetails

2,464 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

9 Night
Cruise from VeniceDetails

2,475 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jul 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

10 Night
Cruise from VeniceDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise from VeniceDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from VeniceDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jun 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Cruise from VeniceDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from VeniceDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from VeniceDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from VeniceDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from VeniceDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from VeniceDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from VeniceDetails

705 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from VeniceDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Cruise from VeniceDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from VeniceDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from VeniceDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
24 Night
Cruise from VeniceDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jul 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from VeniceDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
24 Night
Cruise from VeniceDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Cruise from VeniceDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from VeniceDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Sep 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from VeniceDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
19 Night
Cruise from VeniceDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from VeniceDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jul 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from VeniceDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common Venice Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Venice?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Crystal Cruises and Cunard Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Venice?

Most commonly, cruises from Venice go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - British Isles & Western, Europe - All, Europe - Eastern Mediterranean and Europe - Western Mediterranean.

How many days are cruises from Venice?

Venice cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Venice cost?

Starting at just A$468, choose the perfect cruise from Venice that fits your traveling desires.

Venice Cruise Reviews

Service Good, but experience levels are confusing

If Venice officials desire to blame cruises for overcrowded streets, not sure I will ever visit Venice again.... Read More
User Avatar
NOVABuffalo

Great itinerary, poor ship experience

Pros: Greek itinerary, whole experience of leaving out of Venice was a dream, rock climbing staff, cruise director staff and shore excursion service were excellent, good port excursions, quality food,... Read More
User Avatar
FLtravelmom3

No sea days was one reason we took this cruise. Saw lots of historical sights

The Viking representatives at the hotel in Venice had NO CLUE what was going on.... Read More
User Avatar
broadcreekbill

Time to change

, Bari, Corfu, Athens, At sea, Kotor, Dubrovnik, Venice It has been over 9yrs since she was launched and I first cruised on this particular ship.... Read More
User Avatar
Craigcruises4u

