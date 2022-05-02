  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises out of Vancouver

Cruises out of Vancouver

We found you 179 cruises

Grand Princess
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

36 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ovation of the Seas
Ovation of the Seas

9 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

672 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crown Princess
Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

15 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess TA Listings Page Image

7 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
25 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
29 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

1,188 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
29 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jul 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

1,607 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jul 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
20 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

1,101 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

871 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from VancouverDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common Vancouver Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Vancouver?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Crystal Cruises and Cunard Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Vancouver?

Most commonly, cruises from Vancouver go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Alaska, Hawaii, Panama Canal & Central America and World Cruise.

How many days are cruises from Vancouver?

Vancouver cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Vancouver cost?

Starting at just A$178, choose the perfect cruise from Vancouver that fits your traveling desires.

Vancouver Cruise Reviews

Astonishing wildlife and historic culture in comfort hours from the city

The British Columbia coast hosts UNESCO cultural sites (Haida G’waii), abundant accessible wildlife sighting (Wild Coast Vancouver island) and deep access into the largest protected temperature rain forest... Read More
User Avatar
Roadkilt

What a treat to be sailing again

From start to finish we had an excellent week on the lovely Millenium. I surprised my DH for his birthday and bid up from our interior to Aqua class - and won (I admit it was a gift for me as well). Easiest... Read More
User Avatar
SbbquilterUT

Beautiful ship! Great time to cruise

This was our first time cruising with Celebrity. We have cruised with NCL, Carnival and RCL in the past. The ship was very nice, it has been refurnished recently and looks great. It was a last minute cruise, had... Read More
User Avatar
cruise-ia

Close to a perfect cruise!

Got back yesterday from a seven day cruise on the Millennium to Alaska. The ship had been fully redone ($90M) and it still spelled new. The full capacity of the ship is about 2500 but the Captain said we had 1000... Read More
User Avatar
earlydiner

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th October 2021.

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.