Cruises out of Tokyo

Cruises out of Tokyo

We found you 128 cruises

Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess

6 Night
Cruise from TokyoDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess

13 Night
Cruise from TokyoDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess

5 Night
Cruise from TokyoDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

16 Night
Cruise from TokyoDetails

2,066 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Cruise from TokyoDetails

2,066 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Mar 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from TokyoDetails

2,066 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Cruise from TokyoDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Cruise from TokyoDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from TokyoDetails

2,066 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Cruise from TokyoDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Cruise from TokyoDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jun 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Cruise from TokyoDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jun 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Cruise from TokyoDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Cruise from TokyoDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Cruise from TokyoDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Cruise from TokyoDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Aug 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
20 Night
Cruise from TokyoDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Nov 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Cruise from TokyoDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Cruise from TokyoDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Aug 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Cruise from TokyoDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Nov 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

24 Night
Cruise from TokyoDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Feb 28, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Cruise from TokyoDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Cruise from TokyoDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Cruise from TokyoDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Cruise from TokyoDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common Tokyo Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Tokyo?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Crystal Cruises, Holland America Line and Norwegian Cruise Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Tokyo?

Most commonly, cruises from Tokyo go to exciting destinations such as Asia, World Cruise, Pacific Coastal and Trans-Ocean.

How many days are cruises from Tokyo?

Tokyo cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Tokyo cost?

Starting at just A$1,039, choose the perfect cruise from Tokyo that fits your traveling desires.

Tokyo Cruise Reviews

Explorer Suites Comparison

This cruise, "Far Eastern Horizens", was chosen as a logical extension of "North Pacific Passage", from Vancouver to Tokyo, where Viking kindly upgraded us to a forward Explorer Suite.... Read More
User Avatar
Mareblu

Nice relaxing cruise

We had 4 days in Tokyo before the cruise.The weather was very hot and humid but it was good to leave our winter behind for a couple of weeks.we boarded the ship very smoothly only took about 10 minutes.Our... Read More
User Avatar
Lewaina

9 Day Japan Fall Foliage

We finally learned that they do NOT transfer luggage to ANY airport (not Narita or Haneda) and would only do it to our hotel in Tokyo.... Read More
User Avatar
Jus Cruzin'

DEJA VUE AND NOT A CLUE

Prior to joining the cruise, we spent 3 days in Tokyo.... Read More
User Avatar
Sussex Duo

