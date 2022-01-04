  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Family Cruises from Tahiti

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Tahiti (Papeete)
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Family Cruises
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner (Photo: Regent)
Seven Seas Mariner

30 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

387 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

27 Night
Pacific PearlsDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin

14 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin

7 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

5 Star All-Inc NZ Cruise & Auckland Stay

Includes a FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland

  • FREE return flights & taxes
  • 16-night 5* All-inclusive cruise - Save up to $3,000 per couple
  • FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland
  • Departing 4 Jan 2022 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Holidays

Paul Gauguin

7 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Paul Gauguin

10 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Paul Gauguin

13 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Seven Seas Mariner

16 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

387 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Paul Gauguin

11 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Crystal Serenity

19 Night
South Pacific KingdomsDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Paul Gauguin

11 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

Luxury Cruises from Tahiti

Luxury Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews
Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Tahiti

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews
Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Tahiti

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews
Singles Cruises from Tahiti

Singles Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews
Cruises for the Disabled from Tahiti

Cruises for the Disabled from Tahiti

203 Reviews
Senior Citizen Cruises from Tahiti

Senior Citizen Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews
Fitness & Health Cruises from Tahiti

Fitness & Health Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews
Gourmet Food Cruises from Tahiti

Gourmet Food Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.