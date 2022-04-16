  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises out of Sydney

Cruises out of Sydney

We found you 290 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

2 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess TA Listings Page Image

32 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Noordam
Noordam

25 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

22 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
24 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jun 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

18 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

107 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

13 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

42 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Mar 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

53 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Mar 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Nov 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Nov 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

672 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

49 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Mar 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Nov 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

672 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Mar 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,188 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Mar 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

13 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
Cruise from SydneyDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Sydney Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Sydney?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises and Crystal Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Sydney?

Most commonly, cruises from Sydney go to exciting destinations such as Asia, World Cruise, Australia & New Zealand, South Pacific and Transpacific.

How many days are cruises from Sydney?

Sydney cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Sydney cost?

Starting at just A$151, choose the perfect cruise from Sydney that fits your traveling desires.

Sydney Cruise Reviews

SilverSea Muse Saves the Day, or Vacation, I should say!

We opted to book our own airfare to Sydney and home from Singapore using frequent flyer miles.... Read More
User Avatar
Povertu2

Ordinary

I had already travelled to Sydney ready to fly to Singapore and felt fortunate to find this cruise to Burnie, Tasmania, Melbourne and the South Island of New Zealand.... Read More
User Avatar
Zorto145

Overpriced and Noisy

We only had two excursions off the ship, the first was one I organised prior to leaving Sydney for a 6 hour tour of Noumea.... Read More
User Avatar
JAC646

Could not have been a nicer cruise

Sydney port is congested but we got through it very fast. We were booked in a Mini Suite on this Royal Class ship and found it to be in perfect order.... Read More
User Avatar
Patthecruiser

