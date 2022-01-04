  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Senior Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Bangkok (Laem Chabang)
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Senior Cruises
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

11 Night
Asia - South East Details

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Bangkok
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

11 Night
Asia - South East Details

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Bangkok
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony

13 Night
Imperial Southeast AsiaDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Bangkok
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Spirit
Silver Spirit
Silver Spirit

11 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Bangkok
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

5 Star All-Inc NZ Cruise & Auckland Stay

Includes a FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland

  • FREE return flights & taxes
  • 16-night 5* All-inclusive cruise - Save up to $3,000 per couple
  • FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland
  • Departing 4 Jan 2022 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Holidays

Norwegian Sun

9 Night
Asia - South East Details

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Bangkok
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sun

11 Night
Asia - South East Details

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Bangkok
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Shadow

15 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Bangkok
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Silver Moon

11 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

Leaving:Bangkok
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony

26 Night
Grand Journey: Southeast Asia MedleyDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Bangkok
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nautica

10 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Bangkok
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nautica

20 Night
World CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Bangkok
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nautica

32 Night
World CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Bangkok
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Luxury Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

Luxury Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

241 Reviews
Family Friendly Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

Family Friendly Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

241 Reviews
Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

241 Reviews
Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

241 Reviews
Singles Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

Singles Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

241 Reviews
Cruises for the Disabled from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

Cruises for the Disabled from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

241 Reviews
Fitness & Health Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

Fitness & Health Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

241 Reviews
Gourmet Food Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

Gourmet Food Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

241 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.