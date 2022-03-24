  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
15 Day Cruises from Singapore

Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)
Queen Elizabeth

20 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam
Westerdam
Westerdam

28 Night
Far East Discovery & China Explorer CollectorDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess

17 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nautica
Nautica
Nautica

20 Night
Repositioning CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

16 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

31 Night
World CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

16 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

24 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

28 Night
The Philippines Malaysia & Far East CollectorDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Poesia

22 Night
World CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Poesia

25 Night
World CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Explorer

18 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

215 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Moon

18 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Explorer

37 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

215 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Shadow

18 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

266 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Muse

16 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Shadow

15 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

266 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Whisper

16 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

203 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse

18 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony

15 Night
Ancient Kingdoms & Storied PagodasDetails

316 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony

16 Night
Magnificent Myanmar & Intriguing IndiaDetails

316 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Muse

16 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Explorer

17 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

215 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Mariner

16 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

35 Night
Treasures Of India, Egypt & ArabiaDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
