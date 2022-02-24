  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Cruises out of Singapore

Cruises out of Singapore

We found you 106 cruises

Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess

12 Night
Cruise from SingaporeDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess

10 Night
Cruise from SingaporeDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Pacific Adventure
Pacific Adventure (Photo: P&O Cruises Australia)

14 Night
Cruise from SingaporeDetails

Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
Mar 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Celebrity Edge
Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Edge Exterior Ben Piper

14 Night
Cruise from SingaporeDetails

598 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

29-Day Atlantic Natural Wonders Cruise

  • Majestic fjords, breathtaking vistas, and coastal gems on a new ship
  • Including 19 tours, specialty dining, drinks with meals, wifi and more
  • Book risk-free by 24 December to save up to $2,800 per couple*
  • NO KIDS | NO CASINOS | ALL VERANDA STATEROOMS | SMALL MODERN SHIPS

Viking Cruises Australia (CC)

20 Night
Cruise from SingaporeDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

16 Night
Cruise from SingaporeDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Oct 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from SingaporeDetails

2,066 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

8 Night
Cruise from SingaporeDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Oct 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from SingaporeDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Dec 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from SingaporeDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Dec 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Cruise from SingaporeDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

31 Night
Cruise from SingaporeDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Mar 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Cruise from SingaporeDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Mar 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from SingaporeDetails

2,066 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from SingaporeDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from SingaporeDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
May 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Cruise from SingaporeDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

24 Night
Cruise from SingaporeDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Cruise from SingaporeDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from SingaporeDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from SingaporeDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Mar 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from SingaporeDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from SingaporeDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

49 Night
Cruise from SingaporeDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 23, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from SingaporeDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Singapore Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Singapore?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Crystal Cruises and Cunard Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Singapore?

Most commonly, cruises from Singapore go to exciting destinations such as Asia, Indian Ocean, World Cruise, Australia & New Zealand and South Pacific.

How many days are cruises from Singapore?

Singapore cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Singapore cost?

Starting at just A$437, choose the perfect cruise from Singapore that fits your traveling desires.

Singapore Cruise Reviews

Royal Caribbean 2 night "Opening Cruise" - First RCI cruise post-pandemic.

The sailing was only open to residents of Singapore, and no port stops were permitted.... Read More
User Avatar
masteradept

Fantastic & wonderful

Such a relief to just go out to sea for 4 nights, even when it literally goes nowhere but back to home base at Marina Bay cruise centre, Singapore.... Read More
User Avatar
biff-tannen

Enjoyable and above my expectations

But i was told that last order at 10pm was under the instruction of the Singapore authorities so i guess we just have to accept it.... Read More
User Avatar
Travelling T

cruise to nowhere

It was exciting to finally get away from Singapore and do something other than the predictable staycation.... Read More
User Avatar
captaincruiser121

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aqaba

Cruises from Aqaba

70 Reviews
Cruises from Auckland

Cruises from Auckland

414 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen

Cruises from Bergen

714 Reviews
Cruises from Brisbane

Cruises from Brisbane

241 Reviews
Cruises from Buenos Aires

Cruises from Buenos Aires

280 Reviews
Cruises from Cannes

Cruises from Cannes

537 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul

Cruises from Istanbul

405 Reviews
Cruises from Moscow

Cruises from Moscow

36 Reviews
Cruises from Naples

Cruises from Naples

1,530 Reviews
Cruises from Paris

Cruises from Paris

219 Reviews
Cruises from Le Havre

Cruises from Le Havre

362 Reviews
Cruises from Prague

Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik

Cruises from Reykjavik

139 Reviews
Cruises from Seattle

Cruises from Seattle

913 Reviews
Cruises from St. Thomas

Cruises from St. Thomas

5,070 Reviews
Cruises from Stockholm

Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
Cruises from Tampa

Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
Cruises from Whittier

Cruises from Whittier

68 Reviews
Cruises from Cozumel

Cruises from Cozumel

7,477 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.