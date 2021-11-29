  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises out of Santos (Sao Paulo)

We found you 34 cruises

MSC Seaside
MSC Seaside (Photo: MSC Cruises)

17 Night
Cruise from Santos (Sao Paulo)Details

1,106 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Mar 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Costa Smeralda
Costa Smeralda (Image: Costa Cruises)

19 Night
Cruise from Santos (Sao Paulo)Details

23 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Apr 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa

3 Night
Cruise from Santos (Sao Paulo)Details

370 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida

20 Night
Cruise from Santos (Sao Paulo)Details

332 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Mar 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
4 Night
Cruise from Santos (Sao Paulo)Details

370 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 29, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Santos (Sao Paulo)Details

332 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Feb 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Cruise from Santos (Sao Paulo)Details

108 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Apr 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
Cruise from Santos (Sao Paulo)Details

370 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

16 Night
Cruise from Santos (Sao Paulo)Details

1,106 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Mar 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
Cruise from Santos (Sao Paulo)Details

108 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Apr 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

18 Night
Cruise from Santos (Sao Paulo)Details

108 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Apr 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

19 Night
Cruise from Santos (Sao Paulo)Details

108 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Apr 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

23 Night
Cruise from Santos (Sao Paulo)Details

370 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Night
Cruise from Santos (Sao Paulo)Details

693 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Mar 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

19 Night
Cruise from Santos (Sao Paulo)Details

Leaving:Santos
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Cruise from Santos (Sao Paulo)Details

Leaving:Santos
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

18 Night
Cruise from Santos (Sao Paulo)Details

Leaving:Santos
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
Cruise from Santos (Sao Paulo)Details

370 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Cruise from Santos (Sao Paulo)Details

108 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Nov 29, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Cruise from Santos (Sao Paulo)Details

370 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Dec 3, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Cruise from Santos (Sao Paulo)Details

332 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Mar 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

24 Night
Cruise from Santos (Sao Paulo)Details

370 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

19 Night
Cruise from Santos (Sao Paulo)Details

370 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from Santos (Sao Paulo)Details

1,106 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Jan 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from Santos (Sao Paulo)Details

1,106 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Dec 30, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Santos (Sao Paulo) Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Santos (Sao Paulo)?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Costa Cruises and MSC Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Santos (Sao Paulo)?

Most commonly, cruises from Santos (Sao Paulo) go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic and South America.

How many days are cruises from Santos (Sao Paulo)?

Santos (Sao Paulo) cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Santos (Sao Paulo) cost?

Starting at just A$506, choose the perfect cruise from Santos (Sao Paulo) that fits your traveling desires.

Santos (Sao Paulo) Cruise Reviews

Amazing

We are just returning from our 18 day adventure as a family of five ,two adults three children age 7, 13 ,15 we have previously sailed with RCI , NCL ,PRINCESS AND CUNARD and after reading some of the reviews... Read More
User Avatar
hqforhair

Not bad and not good either: it's mediocre.

Imagine a ship with a weird design, everything is turned inward, the window views of some bars are blocked by equipment and always close the blinds of all windows at night. To see the sea you have to go to the pool... Read More
User Avatar
nchapira

Transatlantic Equator Crossing Cruise

Modern ship, many open areas from which you can admire the sea. I liked the track with a transparent bottom. The glass was clean and it was clearly visible what was happening below. Lots of fun for kids. There... Read More
User Avatar
Queenlv

Cheap Cruise

Notice that the title is not unexpensive cruise, as this one costed some usd 3500 for a couple and a todler in a balcony. Well, if this is your first cruise, you probably will like it. But when you have a bunch... Read More
User Avatar
Jose Augusto

