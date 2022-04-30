  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises out of Reykjavik

Cruises out of Reykjavik

We found you 75 cruises

Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit

12 Night
Cruise from ReykjavikDetails

2,333 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

10 Night
Cruise from ReykjavikDetails

2,464 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

10 Night
Cruise from ReykjavikDetails

2,464 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Fridtjof Nansen
MS Fridtjof Nansen (Photo: Oscar Farrera/Hurtigruten)

8 Night
Cruise from ReykjavikDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from ReykjavikDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Cruise from ReykjavikDetails

65 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Aug 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
26 Night
Cruise from ReykjavikDetails

265 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jul 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from ReykjavikDetails

Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
26 Night
Cruise from ReykjavikDetails

Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
24 Night
Cruise from ReykjavikDetails

Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Ponant
Sep 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Cruise from ReykjavikDetails

Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Ponant
Sep 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
26 Night
Cruise from ReykjavikDetails

265 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jul 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Cruise from ReykjavikDetails

106 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Ponant
Jul 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from ReykjavikDetails

Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Ponant
Jun 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from ReykjavikDetails

Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Ponant
Apr 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from ReykjavikDetails

Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from ReykjavikDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from ReykjavikDetails

317 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Aug 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from ReykjavikDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Aug 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from ReykjavikDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Aug 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from ReykjavikDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Aug 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from ReykjavikDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jul 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Cruise from ReykjavikDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Aug 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from ReykjavikDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Sep 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from ReykjavikDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Aug 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common Reykjavik Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Reykjavik?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Crystal Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Reykjavik?

Most commonly, cruises from Reykjavik go to exciting destinations such as Europe - British Isles & Western, Alaska, Europe - All, Greenland and World Cruise.

How many days are cruises from Reykjavik?

Reykjavik cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Reykjavik cost?

Starting at just A$2,154, choose the perfect cruise from Reykjavik that fits your traveling desires.

Reykjavik Cruise Reviews

A tale of two cruises

The downside was that, because we were restricted from going off on our own, we saw very little of Reykjavik and its surrounds. We really could have used one more day there.... Read More
User Avatar
texascruising

Fantastic food and dining service around Iceland on Crystal's new luxury expedition ship!

My husband (DH) and I had the pleasure of cruising on the Endeavor around Iceland, 10 days, Reykjavik to Reykjavik. This was only its second voyage.... Read More
User Avatar
Catlover54

Too Much COVID Concerns to Enjoy the Cruise

Started in Reykjavik Iceland. The moment we checked in there was an intensity about COVID. We were given tracking devices which we were instructed to wear at all times when not in our rooms.... Read More
User Avatar
BMWrdr

An Amazing Cruise On Crystal Endeavor

OVERVIEW We sailed the third voyage of Endeavor which was a 10 day R/T Reykjavik, Iceland voyage commencing on August 6, 2021. Our overall experience was outstanding both on and off the ship.... Read More
User Avatar
Keith1010

