  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Prague

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cruise Critic Favorite
Avalon Visionary
Avalon Visionary

11 Night
Christmastime From Nuremberg To Basel With 2 Nigh...Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Avalon Visionary
Avalon Visionary

7 Night
Festive Season In The Heart Of Germany With 2 Nig...Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

River Cruises from Prague

River Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
Luxury Cruises from Prague

Luxury Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Prague

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
Singles Cruises from Prague

Singles Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
Cruises for the Disabled from Prague

Cruises for the Disabled from Prague

77 Reviews
Senior Citizen Cruises from Prague

Senior Citizen Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
Gourmet Food Cruises from Prague

Gourmet Food Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 1st September 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.