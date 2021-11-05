What cruise lines depart from Port Canaveral?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Disney Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line.
What cruise trip options do I have from Port Canaveral?
Most commonly, cruises from Port Canaveral go to exciting destinations such as Bahamas, Bermuda, Caribbean - All, Caribbean - Eastern and Caribbean - Southern.
How many days are cruises from Port Canaveral?
Port Canaveral cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.