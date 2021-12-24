No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

Book risk-free by 24 December to save up to $2,800 per couple*

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

Starting at just A$647, choose the perfect cruise from Bayonne that fits your traveling desires.

Bayonne cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

Most commonly, cruises from Bayonne go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Bahamas, Bermuda, Caribbean - All and Caribbean - Eastern.

We started in Bayonne , New Jersey and then went to Miami, Port Canaveral, Nassau, and "Perfect Day At Cocoa Cay". I have been to New Jersey before (sailed out of there last year)....

I won a lottery to allow us free passage on this cruise. It was a Simulation out of Bayone NJ as a "Royal Comeback" This was my first time cruising with the RCCL and so I was 1 excited to be back at sea, 2...

Day 8 – Disembarkation – Bayonne , New Jersey As part of the social distancing protocols, once you eat your breakfast at one of the open venues, you head back to your room and wait for your disembarkation...

First time out of Bayonne , NJ. Wish the ship would get closer to the Statue of Liberty as it’s off in the distance with the beautiful NY skyline....

Loved the ship activities and crew, food not so much.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th October 2021 .