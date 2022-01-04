  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Singles Cruises from Monaco

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Monaco
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Singles Cruises
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Scenic Sapphire
Scenic Sapphire
Scenic Sapphire

10 Night
Idyllic Rhône With Monte CarloDetails

85 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Sapphire
Scenic Sapphire
Scenic Sapphire

13 Night
Idyllic Rhône With Monte Carlo & ParisDetails

85 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Crystal Serenity
Crystal Serenity
Crystal Serenity

14 Night
Continental ConnoisseurDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony

7 Night
Master CollectionDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

5 Star All-Inc NZ Cruise & Auckland Stay

Includes a FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland

  • FREE return flights & taxes
  • 16-night 5* All-inclusive cruise - Save up to $3,000 per couple
  • FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland
  • Departing 4 Jan 2022 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Holidays

Crystal Symphony

14 Night
Grand Journey: Pearls Of The MediterraneanDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony

7 Night
Royal RivieraDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony

45 Night
Grand Journey: Mediterranean & Northern EuropeDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Crystal Serenity

7 Night
Mediterranean ChicDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

River Cruises from Monaco

River Cruises from Monaco

535 Reviews
Luxury Cruises from Monaco

Luxury Cruises from Monaco

535 Reviews
Family Friendly Cruises from Monaco

Family Friendly Cruises from Monaco

535 Reviews
Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Monaco

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Monaco

535 Reviews
Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Monaco

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Monaco

535 Reviews
Cruises for the Disabled from Monaco

Cruises for the Disabled from Monaco

535 Reviews
Senior Citizen Cruises from Monaco

Senior Citizen Cruises from Monaco

535 Reviews
Fitness & Health Cruises from Monaco

Fitness & Health Cruises from Monaco

535 Reviews
Gourmet Food Cruises from Monaco

Gourmet Food Cruises from Monaco

535 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.