  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

6-9 Day Cruises from Marseille

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Marseille
6-9 Days
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Costa Smeralda
Costa Smeralda (Image: Costa Cruises)
Costa Smeralda

9 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Seaside
MSC Seaside (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Seaside

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

1,110 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seaside
MSC Seaside (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Seaside

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

1,110 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seaside
MSC Seaside (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Seaside

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,110 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Take Me Back Sale is here!

Get up to $450 onboard spending money, per room^

  • P&O Cruises Take Me Back Sale Is here
  • Book today with a $49 deposit PP#
  • Receive up to $450 onboard spending money, per room^
  • Book now at pocruises.com.au ^#T&Cs Apply

P&O Cruises

MSC Seaview

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

131 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seaside

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

1,110 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seashore

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
MSC Fantasia

6 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

468 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Costa Smeralda

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Poetry II

7 Night
Burgundy & Provence For Wine Lovers Details

61 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Seaview

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

131 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Costa Pacifica

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

135 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Seaside

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

1,110 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Splendida

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

350 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seaside

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

1,110 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Musica

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

636 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Costa Smeralda

6 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
SeaDream I

7 Night
Marseille To SevilleDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Virtuosa

9 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Splendida

9 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

350 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seaside

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

1,110 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seaside

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

1,110 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Grandiosa

6 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Fantasia

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

468 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Virtuosa

9 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

7 Day Cruises from Amsterdam

7 Day Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from Piraeus

7 Day Cruises from Piraeus

1,365 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from Barbados

7 Day Cruises from Barbados

1,718 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from Barcelona

7 Day Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from Budapest

7 Day Cruises from Budapest

446 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from Copenhagen

7 Day Cruises from Copenhagen

1,233 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

7 Day Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,214 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from Southampton

7 Day Cruises from Southampton

1,060 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from Miami

7 Day Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from Port Canaveral

7 Day Cruises from Port Canaveral

2,450 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from Rome

7 Day Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from San Juan

7 Day Cruises from San Juan

4,267 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from Sydney

7 Day Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from Tahiti

7 Day Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from Venice

7 Day Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from New York

7 Day Cruises from New York

7 Day Cruises from London

7 Day Cruises from London

7 Day Cruises from Florida

7 Day Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 11th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.