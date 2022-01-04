  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Romantic & Couples Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Malta (Valletta)
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Romantic Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Azura
Azura
Azura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azura
Azura
Azura

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Star Flyer
Star Flyer
Star Flyer

6 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

57 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azura
Azura
Azura

22 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

5 Star All-Inc NZ Cruise & Auckland Stay

Includes a FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland

  • FREE return flights & taxes
  • 16-night 5* All-inclusive cruise - Save up to $3,000 per couple
  • FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland
  • Departing 4 Jan 2022 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Holidays

Azura

23 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azura

15 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azura

16 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
SeaDream II

10 Night
Valletta To Athens Details

39 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sea Cloud

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azura

8 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azura

15 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Sojourn

17 Night
Classical Italy & RivierasDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azura

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azura

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azura

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azura

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azura

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azura

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azura

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

River Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

River Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

677 Reviews
Luxury Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

Luxury Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

677 Reviews
Family Friendly Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

Family Friendly Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

677 Reviews
Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

677 Reviews
Singles Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

Singles Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

677 Reviews
Cruises for the Disabled from Malta (Valletta)

Cruises for the Disabled from Malta (Valletta)

677 Reviews
Senior Citizen Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

Senior Citizen Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

677 Reviews
Fitness & Health Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

Fitness & Health Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

677 Reviews
Gourmet Food Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

Gourmet Food Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

677 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.