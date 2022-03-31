What cruise lines depart from Malta (Valletta)?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seabourn Cruise Line and Silversea Cruises.
What cruise trip options do I have from Malta (Valletta)?
Most commonly, cruises from Malta (Valletta) go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, Europe - Eastern Mediterranean, Europe - Western Mediterranean, World Cruise and Mediterranean.
How many days are cruises from Malta (Valletta)?
Malta (Valletta) cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.