Cruises out of Lisbon

Cruises out of Lisbon

We found you 161 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Nautica
Nautica

22 Night
Cruise from LisbonDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Marina
Marina

10 Night
Cruise from LisbonDetails

705 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nautica
Nautica

12 Night
Cruise from LisbonDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Resilient Lady
Resilient Lady Virgin Voyages third ship

11 Night
Cruise from LisbonDetails

Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
May 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
29-Day Atlantic Natural Wonders Cruise

  • Majestic fjords, breathtaking vistas, and coastal gems on a new ship
  • Including 19 tours, specialty dining, drinks with meals, wifi and more
  • Book risk-free by 24 December to save up to $2,800 per couple*
  • NO KIDS | NO CASINOS | ALL VERANDA STATEROOMS | SMALL MODERN SHIPS

Viking Cruises Australia (CC)

14 Night
Cruise from LisbonDetails

2,464 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from LisbonDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from LisbonDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from LisbonDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from LisbonDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from LisbonDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
May 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Cruise from LisbonDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Nov 24, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

24 Night
Cruise from LisbonDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 3, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from LisbonDetails

Leaving:Lisbon
Nov 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Cruise from LisbonDetails

Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Apr 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from LisbonDetails

1,106 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 18, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from LisbonDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Ponant
May 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from LisbonDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Ponant
Apr 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from LisbonDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Ponant
Apr 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from LisbonDetails

317 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Jul 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from LisbonDetails

317 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Sep 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from LisbonDetails

317 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Jun 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from LisbonDetails

317 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Apr 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from LisbonDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Jun 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from LisbonDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Sep 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from LisbonDetails

705 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Lisbon Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Lisbon?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises and Crystal Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Lisbon?

Most commonly, cruises from Lisbon go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - British Isles & Western, Caribbean - All, Europe - All and Europe - Western Mediterranean.

How many days are cruises from Lisbon?

Lisbon cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Lisbon cost?

Starting at just A$459, choose the perfect cruise from Lisbon that fits your traveling desires.

Lisbon Cruise Reviews

Not the experience I expected

Less than 2 weeks before departure we got a phone call to say the flight from Gatwick was cancelled and we were now booked to fly from Heathrow to Lisbon and then to Porto, we were given no alternative... Read More
User Avatar
ljbc

Douro River Cruise

We booked this cruise in April 2019 to travel in August 2020. It was cancelled because of Covid and we rebooked for July 2021 however this was cancelled as well but we were offered a booking for 7th August at short... Read More
User Avatar
Annt1

Fabulous customer service

The crew on Scenic Azure were literally fantastic. This was billed as a five star cruise and I must say it was truly six star cruising. We are experienced and regular cruisers on both ocean and river, and we have... Read More
User Avatar
Simmat_567

Absolutely fantastic cruise

We have been fortunate to have travelled with Emerald previously and have really enjoyed the experience, have to say this is without doubt the best. Hard to identify why but scenery and the fantastic crew stand out... Read More
User Avatar
Adventurers from Forton

