  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

8 Day Cruises from Istanbul

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

11 Night
Black Sea VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit

12 Night
Black Sea & North Greece VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride
Star Pride
Star Pride

8 Night
Aegean Sea Odyssey Via The Corinth Canal 8d Ist-pi...Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride
Star Pride
Star Pride

17 Night
Black Sea Beauty & Eastern Mediterranean Icons Vi...Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Murray River Wonders & Kangaroo Island

FREE Inside to Outside Cabin Upgrade

  • Fully escorted tours – Departures from January - March 2022
  • 3nt Murray River paddlewheeler cruise with all meals and sightseeing
  • 4* hotel stays in Adelaide and Kangaroo Island with breakfast
  • All flights, taxes & transfers included - Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Cruising AU

Star Legend

9 Night
Black Sea Sights & Turkish Delights 9d Ist-ist Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Encore

21 Night
Mediterranean EnchantmentDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Serenity

27 Night
Grand Journey: Mediterranean & Trans-atlanticDetails

284 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
MSC Orchestra

11 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Venus

14 Night
Ancient Mediterranean AntiquitiesDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky

21 Night
Iconic Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

992 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Riviera

12 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Riviera

19 Night
World CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Explorer

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

215 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Riviera

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Encore

21 Night
Aegean & Adriatic SplendorsDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Serenity

9 Night
Aegean & Adriatic AntiquitiesDetails

284 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Serenity

13 Night
Black Sea MosaicDetails

284 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky

28 Night
Mediterranean's Iconic ShoresDetails

992 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
azora

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Istanbul
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Seven Seas Explorer

73 Night
World CruiseDetails

215 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Emerald Sky

11 Night
Istanbul With Enchantment Of Eastern EuropeDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Seven Seas Explorer

42 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

215 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
azora

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Istanbul
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
MSC Poesia

11 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Encore

14 Night
Golden Horn To The Grand CanalDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

8 Cruises from Anchorage

8 Cruises from Anchorage

95 Reviews
8 Cruises from Aqaba

8 Cruises from Aqaba

70 Reviews
8 Cruises from Aruba

8 Cruises from Aruba

1,861 Reviews
8 Cruises from Auckland

8 Cruises from Auckland

414 Reviews
8 Cruises from Berlin

8 Cruises from Berlin

226 Reviews
8 Cruises from Buenos Aires

8 Cruises from Buenos Aires

280 Reviews
8 Cruises from Copenhagen

8 Cruises from Copenhagen

1,233 Reviews
8 Cruises from Hong Kong

8 Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
8 Cruises from La Romana

8 Cruises from La Romana

214 Reviews
8 Cruises from Los Angeles

8 Cruises from Los Angeles

607 Reviews
8 Cruises from Malaga

8 Cruises from Malaga

543 Reviews
8 Cruises from Manaus

8 Cruises from Manaus

29 Reviews
8 Cruises from Marseille

8 Cruises from Marseille

893 Reviews
8 Cruises from Nice

8 Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
8 Cruises from Seward

8 Cruises from Seward

203 Reviews
8 Cruises from Tokyo

8 Cruises from Tokyo

65 Reviews
8 Cruises from Vancouver

8 Cruises from Vancouver

741 Reviews
8 Cruises from Florida

8 Cruises from Florida

8 Cruises from Portsmouth

8 Cruises from Portsmouth

9 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.