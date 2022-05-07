  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises out of Istanbul

Cruises out of Istanbul

We found you 92 cruises

Marina
Marina

22 Night
Cruise from Istanbul

705 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sirena
Sirena

10 Night
Cruise from Istanbul

229 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Orchestra
MSC Orchestra

11 Night
Cruise from Istanbul

371 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina
Marina

12 Night
Cruise from Istanbul

705 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from Istanbul

347 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
34 Night
Cruise from Istanbul

705 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from Istanbul

229 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
20 Night
Cruise from Istanbul

229 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from Istanbul

Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Azamara
Nov 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from Istanbul

669 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jul 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from Istanbul

14 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from Istanbul

Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from Istanbul

Leaving:Istanbul
Aug 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Cruise from Istanbul

Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Aug 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from Istanbul

Leaving:Istanbul
Sep 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from Istanbul

8 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Ponant
Aug 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from Istanbul

10 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from Istanbul

682 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

20 Night
Cruise from Istanbul

682 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Nov 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from Istanbul

997 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Cruise from Istanbul

290 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Jul 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

19 Night
Cruise from Istanbul

682 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Cruise from Istanbul

997 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Cruise from Istanbul

109 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Cruise from Istanbul

109 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common Istanbul Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Istanbul?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Crystal Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Seabourn Cruise Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Istanbul?

Most commonly, cruises from Istanbul go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, Europe - Eastern Mediterranean, World Cruise, Baltic Sea and Mediterranean.

How many days are cruises from Istanbul?

Istanbul cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Istanbul cost?

Starting at just A$1,425, choose the perfect cruise from Istanbul that fits your traveling desires.

Istanbul Cruise Reviews

A beautiful new ship

Our cabin on deck 5 was ready as we embarked early in Istanbul.. we found the cabin to be comfortable, enough space for 2, a comfy bed, lovely verandah. The linen was good quality.... Read More
User Avatar
Sealegs19

Luxury treatment

Itinerary was what we wanted. Turkey to Amsterdam. Scenic road portions are so well organized, giving you all kinds of surprises at every stop along the way. They use more buses than necessary so you aren't crammed... Read More
User Avatar
Itti

Interesting Mediterranean Cruise, With Plenty To See and Do

This was our third cruise in as many years on Silversea, and our first time on the Silver Spirit. Our two previous Silversea experiences were on smaller ships, where we were delighted by high level of service at... Read More
User Avatar
SonjaWinson

Fantastic time

We were unable to go back to Istanbul. Viking had made the wise decision not to have guests go into Istanbul as it was only a few days after the bombing in the main street.... Read More
User Avatar
Hinton 1987

