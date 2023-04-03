  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Celebrity April 2023 Cruises

Celebrity April 2023 Cruises

We found you 32 cruises

Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)

13 Night
Japan & Bering Sea TranspacificDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Eclipse Exterior Ben Piper

18 Night
Tahiti, Bora Bora & HawaiiDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Eclipse Exterior Ben Piper

3 Night
Sampler CruiseDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Eclipse Exterior Ben Piper

13 Night
Fiji & Tonga CruiseDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

EXPLORE THE BEST OF JAPAN AND ALASKA

Tokyo to Vancouver: Save up to $1,400 per couple*

  • 23 days, 4 countries and 11 guided tours in 2022, 2023 or 2024
  • Immerse yourself in local culture, cuisine, art, history & nature
  • Risk-Free bookings: Change your plans up to 14 days before departure*
  • NO KIDS | NO CASINOS | ALL VERANDA STATEROOMS | SMALL MODERN SHIPS

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

9 Night
Argentina, Rio & Sao PauloDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Best Of Japan CruiseDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Mexico, Jamaica & Grand CaymanDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

7 Night
Galapagos SouthernDetails

174 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,645 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
7 Nt Puerto Plata,st.thomas & St.maartenDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
7 Nt Bahamas, Mexico, & Grand CaymanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Key West & Mexico CruiseDetails

2,332 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Key West & Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,924 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Grand Cayman & Mexico CruiseDetails

2,332 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Key West & Bahamas CruiseDetails

2,332 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Galapagos Inner LoopDetails

21 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Galapagos SouthernDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Galapagos NorthernDetails

174 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Galapagos NorthernDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Galapagos Outer LoopDetails

21 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,146 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,645 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,924 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
7 Nt Mexico, Jamaica, And Grand CaymanDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Key West & Bahamas CruiseDetails

2,332 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

Carnival April 2023 Cruises

Carnival April 2023 Cruises

Crystal April 2023 Cruises

Crystal April 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line April 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line April 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) April 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) April 2023 Cruises

Princess April 2023 Cruises

Princess April 2023 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas April 2023 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas April 2023 Cruises

Royal Caribbean April 2023 Cruises

Royal Caribbean April 2023 Cruises

Seabourn April 2023 Cruises

Seabourn April 2023 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions April 2023 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions April 2023 Cruises

Windstar April 2023 Cruises

Windstar April 2023 Cruises

Uniworld April 2023 Cruises

Uniworld April 2023 Cruises

Hurtigruten April 2023 Cruises

Hurtigruten April 2023 Cruises

MSC April 2023 Cruises

MSC April 2023 Cruises

Avalon Waterways April 2023 Cruises

Avalon Waterways April 2023 Cruises

Celestyal Cruises April 2023 Cruises

Celestyal Cruises April 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways April 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways April 2023 Cruises

Scenic April 2023 Cruises

Scenic April 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises April 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises April 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages April 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages April 2023 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 1st October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.