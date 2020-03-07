Who goes on Celebrity cruise ships?
Celebrity draws a broad range of travelers, most attracted by the cuisine, unusual entertainment and creative itineraries. Passenger ages typically average in the 50s, with family groups more visible in the summer and during school vacations. The longer and more exotic cruises usually host an older demographic, and the passenger mix varies with the port of embarkation but most are from North America, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.
Do I have to dress up on a Celebrity cruise?
Yes and no. The norm on most Celebrity sailings is smart-casual, but in the Galapagos, attire is casual. Despite the daytime casual vibe, you won't find T-shirts, swimsuits, robes, bare feet, tank tops, baseball caps or swimwear in the main restaurant or specialty restaurants at any time.
Formal nights (held once on cruises six nights or shorter, twice on longer itineraries) have been replaced by Evening Chic, where anything from cocktail attire to formal wear is appropriate. The dress code also extends to the theater on those evenings.
Is everything free on Celebrity cruises?
No. The cruise fare for a Celebrity cruise covers dining in several complimentary venues, including the Main Dining Room, Oceanview Cafe buffet restaurant, Spa Cafe, Mast Grill (on most ships) and Seaside Grill. Room service is also complimentary, except for the period between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Passengers staying at certain suite levels have additional complimentary dining privileges, and those staying in AquaClass rooms can dine in the Blu restaurant without charge.
Water, basic coffee and tea, and certain juices are provided free of charge, but unless you're booked in certain suite categories, you'll have to pay extra for soft drinks and alcoholic beverages.
The extensive entertainment from Broadway-style theater to circus shows, comedy, magic, dance and live music is all available without charge. The kids' program is also free, though you'll pay extra for babysitting.
Shore excursions are not covered by cruise fares, nor are gratuities, spa and salon services and some fitness classes. There is also a fee for Wi-Fi and laundry services.
What are Celebrity’s most popular activities?
On ships with the Lawn Club, hanging out on the grass, whether playing bocce or just relaxing and reading, is one of the most popular activities for Celebrity cruisers. Other popular things to do on these ships is lounge in the adults-only Solarium, hit the Canyon Ranch Spa or participate in wine tasting. Some ships also offer hot glassmaking demonstrations and classes; sign up early for the classes because they fill up fast. On ships without a Lawn Club, relaxing by the pool or in the Solarium is popular, as are the once- or twice-per-cruise Rooftop film and dinner events. At night, Celebrity showcases everything from Vegas-style production shows to comedians and cabaret, drawing a crowd each time.
The ships have a robust program for kids, a lot of it centered on edutainment. Many of the activities are offered courtesy of partners like Anturus, Lonely Planet, Xbox, Fat Brain Toys and Budsies.
Why go with Celebrity?
- Beautifully decorated ships have a modern but comfortable vibe
- Completely LGBTQ-friendly
- There's a VIP lounge and restaurant for suite passengers
Best for: Modern types who prefer a whimsical approach to onboard dining, drinking, decor and entertainment
Not for: Anyone scared off by being trendy; boisterous families; cruisers who want dining variety without paying extra