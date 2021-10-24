  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Celebrity Cruises From Florida

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Florida - All
Any
Any
Celebrity Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Celebrity Edge
Living room of the two-story Edge Villa suite in Celebrity Edge (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Edge

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

578 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & The BahamasDetails

1,874 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation

10 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,827 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Equinox

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,184 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Melbourne Cup & PS Murray River Cruise

Reserved seats on Derby Day & Melbourne Cup Day

  • Return flights, taxes & transfers included
  • 4-night Murray River Cruise on board PS Murray Princess with Tours
  • Melbourne Cup Tickets, 4* hotel stays in Adelaide & Melbourne included
  • Departing 24 Oct 2021 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Cruising AU

Celebrity Apex

14 Night
Western Europe TransatlanticDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Beyond

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
7 Nt Costa Maya, Belize & Grand CaymanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
7 Nt Puerto Rico, St.thomas & St.kittsDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Beyond

8 Night
Western Caribbean Holiday CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Millennium

15 Night
Panama Canal Westbound CruiseDetails

1,714 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Reflection

5 Night
Key West & Mexico CruiseDetails

1,874 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean Holiday CruiseDetails

1,874 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Reflection

8 Night
Mexico, Jamaica & Grand CaymanDetails

1,874 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Edge

7 Night
7 Nt Puerto Rico, Tortola & St. MaartenDetails

578 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Summit

3 Night
Key West & Bahamas CruiseDetails

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Summit

5 Night
Key West & Mexico CruiseDetails

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Summit

5 Night
Bahamas & Dominican RepublicDetails

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Silhouette

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Summit

4 Night
Key West & Bahamas CruiseDetails

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Summit

4 Night
Western Caribbean Holiday CruiseDetails

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Summit

5 Night
Grand Cayman & Mexico CruiseDetails

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Summit

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Millennium

4 Night
Key West & Bahamas HolidayDetails

1,714 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Silhouette

11 Night
11 Nt Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao HolidayDetails

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Cruises from Amsterdam

Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
Cruises from Piraeus

Cruises from Piraeus

1,365 Reviews
Cruises from Barcelona

Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
Cruises from Buenos Aires

Cruises from Buenos Aires

280 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,214 Reviews
Cruises from Lisbon

Cruises from Lisbon

860 Reviews
Cruises from Southampton

Cruises from Southampton

1,060 Reviews
Cruises from Miami

Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
Cruises from Bayonne

Cruises from Bayonne

799 Reviews
Cruises from Rome

Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
Cruises from Sydney

Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
Cruises from Tampa

Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
Cruises from Vancouver

Cruises from Vancouver

741 Reviews
Cruises from Venice

Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
Cruises from New York

Cruises from New York

Cruises from London

Cruises from London

Cruises from Yokohama

Cruises from Yokohama

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 25th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.