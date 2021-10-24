  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Celebrity Cruises

18,162 Reviews
40 Awards
Celebrity Cruise Lines

Message from Celebrity Cruises

In these uncertain times, one thing is certain -- we miss each and every one of you. We are making sure your home at sea is ready to welcome you back. Just like you, we can’t wait to feel the excitement of seeing new shorelines on the horizon. The thrill of experiencing new cultures and savoring new flavors. And the moment these dreams can become reality, we’ll be ready to welcome you aboard and travel the world together again. Stay up to date by visiting https://www.celebritycruises.com/

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo

President and CEO

About Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity features a hip, modern onboard vibe with an emphasis on trendy culinary experiences, swanky entertainment and Apple-focused tech classes on ships that sail all over the world. The line also offers a three-yacht fleet in the Galapagos for upscale, expedition cruising.

Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

11 Night
Sydney & New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

12 Night
Great Barrier Reef CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

13 Night
New Zealand & Sydney HolidayDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection

10 Night
10 Nt Italy,croatia & Montenegro CruiseDetails

1,874 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Eclipse

14 Night
New Zealand & Sydney CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Apex

12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Edge

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

578 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Eclipse

12 Night
New Zealand & Sydney CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Eclipse

11 Night
Great Barrier Reef CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Eclipse

11 Night
Sydney & New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Eclipse

11 Night
Great Barrier Reef CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Eclipse

12 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Eclipse

11 Night
New Zealand & Sydney CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Eclipse

11 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Eclipse

18 Night
Hawaii,tahiti & Bora BoraDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Eclipse

18 Night
Tahiti, Bora Bora, & HawaiiDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Eclipse

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Eclipse

14 Night
New Zealand & Sydney CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Eclipse

18 Night
Tahiti, Bora Bora & HawaiiDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Eclipse

5 Night
Sydney & Tasmania CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Eclipse

2 Night
Sampler CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Eclipse

13 Night
South Pacific & New ZealandDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Eclipse

11 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Eclipse

5 Night
Tasmania CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Eclipse

10 Night
Great Barrier Reef CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Celebrity cruise ships?

Celebrity draws a broad range of travelers, most attracted by the cuisine, unusual entertainment and creative itineraries. Passenger ages typically average in the 50s, with family groups more visible in the summer and during school vacations. The longer and more exotic cruises usually host an older demographic, and the passenger mix varies with the port of embarkation but most are from North America, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.

Do I have to dress up on a Celebrity cruise?

Yes and no. The norm on most Celebrity sailings is smart-casual, but in the Galapagos, attire is casual. Despite the daytime casual vibe, you won't find T-shirts, swimsuits, robes, bare feet, tank tops, baseball caps or swimwear in the main restaurant or specialty restaurants at any time.

Formal nights (held once on cruises six nights or shorter, twice on longer itineraries) have been replaced by Evening Chic, where anything from cocktail attire to formal wear is appropriate. The dress code also extends to the theater on those evenings.

Is everything free on Celebrity cruises?

No. The cruise fare for a Celebrity cruise covers dining in several complimentary venues, including the Main Dining Room, Oceanview Cafe buffet restaurant, Spa Cafe, Mast Grill (on most ships) and Seaside Grill. Room service is also complimentary, except for the period between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Passengers staying at certain suite levels have additional complimentary dining privileges, and those staying in AquaClass rooms can dine in the Blu restaurant without charge.

Water, basic coffee and tea, and certain juices are provided free of charge, but unless you're booked in certain suite categories, you'll have to pay extra for soft drinks and alcoholic beverages.

The extensive entertainment from Broadway-style theater to circus shows, comedy, magic, dance and live music is all available without charge. The kids' program is also free, though you'll pay extra for babysitting.

Shore excursions are not covered by cruise fares, nor are gratuities, spa and salon services and some fitness classes. There is also a fee for Wi-Fi and laundry services.

What are Celebrity’s most popular activities?

On ships with the Lawn Club, hanging out on the grass, whether playing bocce or just relaxing and reading, is one of the most popular activities for Celebrity cruisers. Other popular things to do on these ships is lounge in the adults-only Solarium, hit the Canyon Ranch Spa or participate in wine tasting. Some ships also offer hot glassmaking demonstrations and classes; sign up early for the classes because they fill up fast. On ships without a Lawn Club, relaxing by the pool or in the Solarium is popular, as are the once- or twice-per-cruise Rooftop film and dinner events. At night, Celebrity showcases everything from Vegas-style production shows to comedians and cabaret, drawing a crowd each time.

The ships have a robust program for kids, a lot of it centered on edutainment. Many of the activities are offered courtesy of partners like Anturus, Lonely Planet, Xbox, Fat Brain Toys and Budsies.

Why go with Celebrity?

  • Beautifully decorated ships have a modern but comfortable vibe
  • Completely LGBTQ-friendly
  • There's a VIP lounge and restaurant for suite passengers

Best for: Modern types who prefer a whimsical approach to onboard dining, drinking, decor and entertainment

Not for: Anyone scared off by being trendy; boisterous families; cruisers who want dining variety without paying extra

Featured News

1
Silversea joins Celebrity Cruises, Other Cruise Lines With Galapagos Restart This Summer
3
Celebrity Cruises Leans Into Sophistication, Luxury With New Ship Celebrity Beyond
Celebrity Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Well done Captain Alex and team...an excellent cruise

We flew from Sydney to Auckland via Air New Zealand and stayed three nights at the Sofitel property Grand Windsor in Queen St. We had breakfast included and there were plenty of restaurants and cafes nearby for... Read More
User Avatar
Msgoldenhair

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

Brilliant Final cruise before coronavirus shut down!

We flew from London to Auckland via Emirates. Everything ran as per schedule and we arrived in New Zealand 3 days prior to the cruise. It took about an hour or so to go through immigration and customs before leaving... Read More
User Avatar
Rishigudka

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

Wonderful crew, wonderful cruise

We chose this cruise at the last minute as we were booked to go on a cruise around Asia, which was cancelled due to port restrictions in Singapore and Hong Kong. We had not travelled with Celebrity at all prior to... Read More
User Avatar
Fran from Australia

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Dining experience

I have read a review by Msglodenhair and agree with most of her review of her on board experience, of the ship and the captain and crew. However prior to embarkation, I had attempted to register on the Celebrity... Read More
User Avatar
Leen Vandenberg

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Celebrity Millennium

Celebrity Millennium

1,714 Reviews
Celebrity Infinity

Celebrity Infinity

1,650 Reviews
Celebrity Summit

Celebrity Summit

2,435 Reviews
Celebrity Constellation

Celebrity Constellation

1,827 Reviews
Celebrity Xpedition

Celebrity Xpedition

183 Reviews
Celebrity Solstice

Celebrity Solstice

2,157 Reviews
Celebrity Equinox

Celebrity Equinox

2,184 Reviews
Celebrity Eclipse

Celebrity Eclipse

1,923 Reviews
Celebrity Silhouette

Celebrity Silhouette

1,939 Reviews
Celebrity Reflection

Celebrity Reflection

1,874 Reviews
Celebrity Edge

Celebrity Edge

578 Reviews
Celebrity Apex

Celebrity Apex

Celebrity Xploration

Celebrity Xploration

3 Reviews
Celebrity Beyond

Celebrity Beyond

Celebrity Edge IV

Celebrity Edge IV

Celebrity Flora

Celebrity Flora

20 Reviews

