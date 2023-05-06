  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Avalon Waterways May 2023 Cruises

Avalon Waterways May 2023 Cruises

We found you 84 cruises

3 Night
A Taste Of The Danube Details

Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Cruise Critic Favorite
Avalon Artistry II
Avalon Artistry II

5 Night
Danube Symphony Details

61 Reviews
Leaving:Deggendorf
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Avalon Tapestry II
Avalon Tapestry II

10 Night
Active & Discovery On The Seine With 1 Night In S...Details

91 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Avalon Tapestry II
Avalon Tapestry II

8 Night
Active & Discovery On The Seine Details

91 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine Details

75 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Active & Discovery In Holland & BelgiumDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
12 Night
Burgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Nice & 3 Nig...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Active & Discovery On The Rhône Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Port St. Louis-du-Rhone
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Danube Dreams For Wine Lovers Details

48 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine Details

91 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
10 Night
Tulip Time Cruise With 3 Nights In ParisDetails

79 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Active & Discovery On The Rhine Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
13 Night
Romantic Rhine With 2 Nights In Lucerne, 2 Nights...Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Luzern
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
14 Night
Rhine & Rhône Revealed For Wine Lovers Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
16 Night
Rhine & Rhône Revealed With 2 Nights In Nice For...Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
11 Night
Burgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Paris & 2 Ni...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
9 Night
Burgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Paris For Wi...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
13 Night
Paris To Normandy With 3 Nights In Venice & 3 Nig...Details

91 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
17 Night
Rhine & Rhône Revealed With 1 Night In Amsterdam...Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine Details

91 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
13 Night
Romantic Rhine With 3 Nights In Paris & 3 Nights...Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Burgundy & Provence For Wine Lovers Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
14 Night
Grand France For Wine Lovers Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Active & Discovery On The Rhine Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
